Global food prices fell from record highs in 2022, the UN says, except for these two staples
Global prices for food commodities like grain and vegetable oil fell last year from record highs in 2022, when Russia's war in Ukraine, drought and other factors helped worsen hunger worldwide, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday.
The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of commonly traded food commodities, was 13.7 per cent lower last year than the 2022 average, but its measures of sugar and rice prices growing in that time.
Last month, the index dropped some 10 per cent compared with December 2022. The drop in food commodity prices in 2023 comes despite a difficult year for food security around the world.
Climate effects like dry weather, flooding and the naturally occurring El Nino phenomenon, combined with fallout from conflicts like the war in Ukraine, bans on food trade that have added to food inflation and weaker currencies have hurt developing nations especially.
While food commodities like grain have fallen from painful surges in 2022, the relief often hasn't made it to the real world of shopkeepers, street vendors and families trying to make ends meet.
More than 333 million people faced acute levels of food insecurity in 2023, according to another U.N. agency, the World Food Program.
Rice and sugar in particular were problematic last year because of climate effects in growing regions of Asia, and prices have risen in response, especially in African nations.
A bird stands on a wheat field as a combine harvests the crops in Cherkasy region, Ukraine, on July 25, 2023. Global prices for food commodities like grain and vegetable oil fell last year from record highs in 2022, when Russia’s war in Ukraine, drought and other factors helped worsen hunger worldwide, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
With the exception of rice, the FAO's grain index last year was 15.4 per cent below the 2022 average, "reflecting well supplied global markets." That's despite Russia pulling out of a wartime deal that allowed grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
Countries buying wheat have found supply elsewhere, notably from Russia, with prices lower than they were before the war began, analysts say.
The FAO's rice index was up 21 per cent last year because of India's export restrictions on some types of rice and concerns about the impact of El Nino on rice production. That has meant higher prices for low-income families, including places like Senegal and Kenya.
Similarly, the agency's sugar index last year hit its highest level since 2011, expanding 26.7 per cent from 2022 because of concerns about low supplies. That followed unusually dry weather damaging harvests in India and Thailand, the world's second- and third-largest exporters.
The sugar index improved in the last month of 2023, however, hitting a nine-month low because of strong supply from Brazil, the biggest sugar exporter, and India lowering its use for ethanol production.
Meanwhile, meat, dairy and vegetable oil prices dropped from 2022, with vegetable oil -- a major export from the Black Sea region that saw big spikes after Russia invaded Ukraine -- hitting a three-year low as global supplies improved, FAO said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Intense storms' headed for Canada, bringing 35 cm of snow in some spots
Winter is upon us, with two big systems impacting some provinces and extreme cold in one territory. Here's what Canadians can expect for this weekend.
BREAKING First-degree murder charge laid in baby's death in Thornhill, Ont.
Police have laid a first-degree murder charge in the death of an infant in Thornhill Thursday night.
From a 'gutted' farmers carbon tax break to improving DNA collection: Bills from MPs, Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Actor David Soul, one half of 'Starsky and Hutch,' dies at 80
Actor David Soul, who earned fame as the blond half of crime-fighting duo 'Starsky & Hutch' in the popular 1970s television series, has died at the age of 80.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in Canada in 2024
From health care to artificial intelligence, here are some of the top skills and industries that will be in high demand in 2024.
3rd child under 10 dies of complications linked to influenza in B.C.
A third child has died in British Columbia due to complications linked to influenza, cases of which continue to rise in the province.
Victim scoffs as former Saskatoon gym teacher offers her cash during sexual assault sentencing
In an unusual turn of events, the former athletic director of a private Christian school is heading to jail — without a sentence.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she'd still be abused if her mother were alive today
In an interview with CNN, Gypsy Rose Blanchard said she would still be abused by her mother if she were alive today. Blanchard became the subject of tabloid fascination after her mother Dee Dee Blanchard was found stabbed to death in 2015 in their home near Springfield, Mo.
Here are the product recalls Canadians should know about this week
Various items were recalled in Canada this week, including baby walkers, powdered formula, and personal massagers.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING First-degree murder charge laid in baby's death in Thornhill, Ont.
Police have laid a first-degree murder charge in the death of an infant in Thornhill Thursday night.
-
What is isotonitazene? A drug more powerful than fentanyl is circulating in Montreal
Isotonitazene, a synthetic opioid, is circulating in Montreal and its effects are devastating. Most recently, a 15-year-old boy died on Dec. 21 after ingesting the drug, which is considered more potent than fentanyl. Here's what the drug is and how it affects users.
-
'Intense storms' headed for Canada, bringing 35 cm of snow in some spots
Winter is upon us, with two big systems impacting some provinces and extreme cold in one territory. Here's what Canadians can expect for this weekend.
-
5 injured after Tesla crashes into Toronto townhouse
Five people are in hospital after a Tesla crashed into a Toronto townhouse just after midnight Friday as crews work to contain a natural gas leak in the area.
-
Victim impact statements continue in London for sentencing of Nathaniel Veltman
The sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of killing four members of a London, Ont. Muslim family, continues Friday with impact statements being read.
-
Number of full-time jobs in Canada fell by 23,500 in December: just-released data
Statistics Canada says the number of jobs in December was virtually unchanged for the month, while the unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.8 per cent.
World
-
Global food prices fell from record highs in 2022, the UN says, except for these two staples
Global prices for food commodities like grain and vegetable oil fell last year from record highs in 2022, when Russia's war in Ukraine, drought and other factors helped worsen hunger worldwide, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday.
-
Ukraine unleashes more drones and missiles at Russian areas as part of its new year strategy
Russian air defences downed dozens of Ukrainian drones in occupied Crimea and southern Russia on Friday, officials said, as Kyiv pressed its strategy of targeting the Moscow-annexed peninsula and taking the 22-month war well beyond Ukraine’s borders.
-
Russia approves 2 candidates for ballot against Putin in March election
Russia's national elections commission on Friday registered the first two candidates who will compete with President Vladimir Putin in the March election that Putin is all but certain to win.
-
Harry Dunn, officer who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, is running for Congress in Maryland
A former police officer who defended the U.S. Capitol against rioters on Jan. 6 announced Friday he is running for Congress in Maryland.
-
Rival Koreas conduct provocative drills along their tense sea boundary, escalating animosities
The rival Koreas fired artillery rounds into the sea as part of provocative drills along their disputed sea boundary on Friday, in violation of the fragile 2018 inter-Korean military agreement.
-
Iran mourns those slain in Islamic State-claimed suicide blasts as death toll rises to 89
Iranian officials tried Friday to link Israel and the U.S. to an Islamic State group-claimed suicide bombing while speaking to a mass funeral for some of the 89 people killed in the attack, seeking to intertwine the assault with wider Middle East tensions from the Israel-Hamas war.
Politics
-
From a 'gutted' farmers carbon tax break to improving DNA collection: Bills from MPs, Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
-
Initial foreign interference inquiry hearings to weigh confidentiality of information
A federal inquiry into foreign interference says its initial hearings will help identify ways to make information public, even though much of it will originate from classified documents and sources.
-
'The Liberal government needs to lead again': What the Green party is hoping for in 2024
As the 2024 political season gets underway, the federal Green party is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to prioritize a trio of objectives in the year ahead: affordability, federal-provincial collaboration, and international peace.
Health
-
3rd child under 10 dies of complications linked to influenza in B.C.
A third child has died in British Columbia due to complications linked to influenza, cases of which continue to rise in the province.
-
What is isotonitazene? A drug more powerful than fentanyl is circulating in Montreal
Isotonitazene, a synthetic opioid, is circulating in Montreal and its effects are devastating. Most recently, a 15-year-old boy died on Dec. 21 after ingesting the drug, which is considered more potent than fentanyl. Here's what the drug is and how it affects users.
-
Only 4 per cent of opioid overdose patients were prescribed drugs to manage addiction in week after hospital visit: Ontario study
A new study has found that only one in 18 people who ended up in hospital in Ontario after an opioid overdose were prescribed drugs known to help manage opioid use disorders in the following week, despite this mitigation strategy being recommended in Canada for years.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX accused of unlawfully firing employees who were critical of Elon Musk
A U.S. labour agency has accused SpaceX of unlawfully firing employees who penned an open letter critical of CEO Elon Musk and creating an impression that worker activities were under surveillance by the rocket ship company.
-
Poop-powered planes: Could jet fuel made from sewage take off?
In the race for alternative, sustainable jet fuels, some companies are getting creative. We’ve heard about planes powered with cooking oil, but what about jet fuel made entirely from human poop? Firefly Green Fuels, an aviation company based in Gloucestershire, UK, has created just that – and, unsurprisingly, the prospect of poop-powered planes is attracting attention.
-
Two companies will attempt the first U.S. moon landings since the Apollo missions a half-century ago
China and India scored moon landings, while Russia, Japan and Israel ended up in the lunar trash heap. Now two private companies are hustling to get the U.S. back in the game, more than five decades after the Apollo program ended.
Entertainment
-
Actor David Soul, one half of 'Starsky and Hutch,' dies at 80
Actor David Soul, who earned fame as the blond half of crime-fighting duo 'Starsky & Hutch' in the popular 1970s television series, has died at the age of 80.
-
Founding member of experimental rock band suspected of killing girlfriend in California
Theo Lengyel, a founding member of the experimental rock band Mr. Bungle, has been arrested on suspicion of killing his girlfriend after human remains were found at a park near San Francisco, police said.
-
Movie reviews: 'Night Swim' is waterlogged and never gets out of the shallow end
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Night Swim,' 'All Of Us Strangers' and 'Good Grief.'
Business
-
Number of full-time jobs in Canada fell by 23,500 in December: just-released data
Statistics Canada says the number of jobs in December was virtually unchanged for the month, while the unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.8 per cent.
-
UN economic forecast cites conflicts, sluggish trade, high interest and climate disasters
The United Nations issued a sombre global economic forecast for 2024 on Thursday, pointing to challenges from escalating conflicts, sluggish global trade, persistently high-interest rates and increasing climate disasters.
-
PepsiCo products are being pulled from some grocery stores in Europe over price hikes
Global supermarket chain Carrefour will stop selling PepsiCo products in it stores in France, Belgium, Spain and Italy over price increases for popular items like Lay's potato chips, Quaker Oats, Lipton tea and its namesake soda.
Lifestyle
-
This visually impaired man travelled to Japan to run 2,300 km in 40 days – and wants to tackle South Korea next
Even though Gary Leung lost his vision 25 years ago, he has just competed in a 2,300-kilometre 40-day endurance run in Japan and now plans on running the entire circumference of South Korea.
-
Italy divided over new pineapple pizza
Anyone who’s set foot in Italy knows there are unwritten rules that one must abide by – and the most important of all revolve around food.
-
13-year-old thought to be first ever to defeat the unbeatable game: Tetris
Willis Gibson is believed to be the first human gamer to reach level 157 of the classic video game nearly 40 years after its release.
Sports
-
Matthews, McDavid, Bedard among headliners for NHL all-star teams
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews, Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid and Chicago Blackhawks rookie centre Connor Bedard are among the headliners for the NHL's all-star teams.
-
Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius freed on parole after serving nearly 9 years for girlfriend's murder
Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius, a double-amputee who became a global star competing at his sport's highest level while running on carbon-fiber blades, was released from prison on Friday after serving nearly nine years for killing his girlfriend, the model Reeva Steenkamp.
-
Canadian champion ice dancer Nikolaj Sorensen accused of sexual assault: report
USA Today has reported that Canadian ice dance champion Nikolaj Sorensen is under investigation by Canada's Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner for an alleged sexual assault in 2012.
Autos
-
Ford is recalling 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada. Here's what you need to know
Ford is recalling about 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada over an issue with certain rear axle bolts, which could increase the risk of 'injury or crash.'
-
Canadians 'deeply alarmed' by speeding in residential neighbourhoods: CAA
A new poll by the CAA suggests many Canadians are worried about speeding in residential neighbourhoods, but that doesn't mean they're slowing down.
-
Tesla recalls over 1.6 million EVs exported to China to fix automatic steering, door latch glitches
Tesla is recalling more than 1.6 million Model S, X, 3 and Y electric vehicles exported to China for problems with their automatic assisted steering and door latch controls. China's State Administration for Market Regulation announced the recall on Friday.