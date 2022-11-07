Global benchmarks advance as markets watch China, inflation

markets

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Three Canadians sentenced in global PPE fraud

Three Canadians have been sentenced for their participation in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud that involved acquiring personal protective equipment at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russia's Prigozhin admits interfering in U.S. elections

Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue doing so in future, the first such admission from a figure who has been formally implicated by Washington in efforts to influence American politics.

COP27: UN chief tells climate summit, co-operate or perish

With the world on 'a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator,' the United Nations chief on Monday told dozens of leaders to 'co-operate or perish,' on avoiding further climate catastrophe, singling out the two biggest polluting countries, China and the United States.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social