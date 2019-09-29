Giuliani would need Trump OK to assist in impeachment probe
In this Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks in Portsmouth, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File )
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, September 29, 2019 11:42AM EDT
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer says he'd only co-operate with the House impeachment inquiry if his client agreed.
Central to the investigation is the effort by lawyer Rudy Giuliani to have Ukraine conduct a corruption probe into Joe Biden and his son's dealings with a Ukrainian energy company. Trump echoed that request in a July call with Ukraine's president.
The House Intelligence Committee is leading the inquiry, and Giuliani thinks the chairman, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, "has already prejudged" whether Trump linked U.S. aid to Ukraine in exchange for the probe. Giuliani tells ABC's "This Week" that "I wouldn't co-operate" with Schiff, but if Trump "decides that he wants me to testify, of course I'll testify."
Schiff says he hasn't decided whether he wants to hear from Giuliani.
