Giuliani says Mueller will only interview Trump 'over my dead body'
In this Oct. 27, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, December 16, 2018 10:01AM EST
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump's attorney is categorically ruling out the possibility of a presidential interview with special counsel Robert Mueller.
Rudy Giuliani told "Fox News Sunday" that an interview would happen "over my dead body."
The special counsel, who is investigating possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, has continued to ask for an interview with the president.
Last month, the White House sent written answers in response to the special counsel's questions about possible collusion. The White House has resisted answering any questions on possible obstruction of justice.
Giuliani also disparaged the claims of Trump's former fixer, Michael Cohen, who said that, as a candidate, Trump directed hush-money payments to women alleging sexual trysts with him to avoid hurting the campaign.
Giuliani called Cohen "a pathological liar."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Bus crash on snowy Swiss road leaves 1 dead, 44 hurt
- Indonesia's Soputan volcano erupts, ejecting thick ash into the sky
- Yellow vest protesters block French traffic hubs, as movement enters fifth week
- 41 people injured in Japan restaurant explosion
- Giuliani says Mueller will only interview Trump 'over my dead body'