Girl, 4 others shot during memorial service expected to live
The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 21, 2018 7:01AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 21, 2018 9:02AM EDT
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Authorities say an 8-year-old girl and four other people wounded by gunfire during a memorial service in upstate New York are expected to survive.
Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler says all five victims are in stable condition Friday after being shot around 9 p.m. Thursday outside a home. He says ages of the victims range from 8 to 35.
The Post-Standard reports that witnesses say they saw two to three possible shooters and heard at least 10 shots. Police haven't confirmed the number of shooters or revealed a possible motive.
Neighbours told police about 50 people had gathered outside a house to commemorate a man who recently died of cancer.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- More than 100 dead after Tanzania ferry sinks on Lake Victoria
- Trump stumps for vulnerable senator, attacks news media at boisterous rally
- Kavanaugh accuser says she would testify under right terms
- Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen boasts of aiding Mueller investigation
- Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang dead at 61 due to illness