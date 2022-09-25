Giorgia Meloni's far-right alliance leads in Italian elections

Far-right Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni votes at a polling station in Rome, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Far-right Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni votes at a polling station in Rome, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia's call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness

Russia's rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its 'army is not able to fight,' Ukraine's president said Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social