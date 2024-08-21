World

    • Gilma becomes the 2nd hurricane of the eastern Pacific season and is forecast to stay away from land

    This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Gilma located west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (NOAA via AP) This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Gilma located west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
    Share
    MEXICO CITY, Mexico -

    Gilma became the second hurricane of this year's eastern Pacific Ocean season early Wednesday and is forecast to remain away from land.

    The Category 1 storm was located about 935 miles (1,504 kilometres) west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.

    There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Gilma had strengthened to tropical storm status on Sunday.

    Gilma was moving west at 10 mph (16 kph). A slightly slower westward to west-northwest motion was expected during the next few days and additional strengthening is forecast during that time.

    Maximum sustained winds were near 75 mph (120 kph), with higher gusts.

    Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 25 miles (40 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (225 km).

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    They all say they've got the Holy Grail. So who's right?

    You enter a special chapel or museum, where the holiest of items resides. Behind a glass case stands the stuff of legend: the Holy Grail. Believers flock to see them and pray over them. But which is the real grail – and does it even exist?

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News