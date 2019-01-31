Germany: Sausage museum reconsiders move to Nazi camp site
Former Nazi concentration camp survivor Guenter Pappenheim walks through the camp entrance gate with the slogan 'To Each His Own' (Jedem das Seine) prior the wreath-laying ceremony on occasion of the international Holocaust remembrance day (Jan. 27) in the former Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald near Weimar, Germany, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 10:04AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 2, 2019 7:59AM EST
BERLIN -- A German sausage museum apparently won't move to the site of a former Nazi camp for slave labourers after news of the plan triggered strong criticism.
The German Bratwurst Museum was slated to move to an area on the outskirts of the eastern town of Muehlhausen that was once a satellite site for the larger Buchenwald concentration camp. That drew criticism from Jewish leaders and others.
Uwe Keith, the head of the association that operates the museum, was quoted late Friday as telling Bild newspaper that "we definitely won't build there." He told news agency dpa the group had discovered the site's history only Wednesday and will launch a "complete re-evaluation." It had been offered the site by a private investor who bought it from the German government in 2008.
