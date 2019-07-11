Germany's Merkel sits for anthems after shaking episodes
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, centre right, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, centre left, sit on chairs as they listen to the national anthems prior to a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Thursday, July 11, 2019. German Chancellor and the visiting Danish prime minister sit through their countries' national anthems at a ceremony in Berlin, a day after the latest of three incidents in which Merkel's body shook as she stood during the ceremony. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
BERLIN -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the visiting Danish prime minister have sat through their countries' national anthems at a ceremony in Berlin, a day after the latest of three incidents in which Merkel's body shook as she stood at a similar event.
Merkel showed no signs of ill-health as she sat alongside new Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen outside the chancellery in Berlin on Thursday -- an unusual arrangement at a military honours ceremony.
On Wednesday, Merkel shook as she stood still alongside Finland's prime minister at the same spot. She later suggested that the psychological impact of the first shaking episode in mid-June was responsible for the subsequent incidents, saying that she "will have to live with it for a while" but there's nothing to worry about.
