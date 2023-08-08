Germany receives 178 compensation applications from gay servicepeople over discrimination

Soldiers of the honor guard prepare for a military welcome ceremony as part of a meeting of German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen and her counterpart from Great Britain Michael Fallon, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2014. (Michael Sohn/AP Photo) Soldiers of the honor guard prepare for a military welcome ceremony as part of a meeting of German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen and her counterpart from Great Britain Michael Fallon, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2014. (Michael Sohn/AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social