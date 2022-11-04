Germany debates climate protests amid warning on 2030 goal

An airplane takes off and flies over the convention center, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, which will host the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, which starts on Nov. 6, and is scheduled to end on Nov. 18, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) An airplane takes off and flies over the convention center, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, which will host the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, which starts on Nov. 6, and is scheduled to end on Nov. 18, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social