    German warship blasts Darth Vader anthem in heart of London. 'No deeper message,' navy says

    BERLIN -

    Germany's navy says there was "no deeper message” in the choice to blast the famed Imperial March — Darth Vader's theme song in the “Star Wars” films — from one of its warships as it cruised down the River Thames through London this week.

    A bystander captured the spectacle Monday on video, which quickly went viral on social media. The song selection made waves across Europe. The warship was in the area for training and dropped anchor in London for a normal supply stop, the German navy said.

    "The commander can choose the music freely," the navy said in a statement Thursday. “The choice of music has no deeper message.”

    Other video recorded the warship, the Braunschweig, playing “London Calling,” the 1979 hit from British rock band The Clash, upon its arrival in London. The song's title is drawn from the BBC World Service station identification in World War II and its lyrics include the lines, “London calling to the zombies of death/Quit holding out and draw another breath.”

    The Braunschweig is named for a city in Germany’s Lower Saxony — an area far, far away from the U.K. — and part of the country’s newest class of ocean-going corvettes.

    For its departure, a tugboat pulled the warship down the river near Tower Bridge as sailors — without any lightsabers, sadly — stood on the deck. This trip was the Braunschweig's second to the British capital, the Germany Embassy to London wrote on social media platform X.

    The warship's commander “is a big ‘Star Wars’ fan and an admirer of the legendary musical scores of John Williams,” the embassy said in a statement. “He chooses a different Williams tune whenever his ship is visiting a foreign harbor.”

    There's no word whether Anakin Skywalker himself was aboard.

