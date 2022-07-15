German soldier who posed as refugee convicted of attack plot

German soldier who posed as refugee convicted of attack plot

The defendant identified only as 1st Lt. Franco A. due to German privacy rules, in Frankfurt, Germany, on May 20, 2021. (Michael Probst / AP) The defendant identified only as 1st Lt. Franco A. due to German privacy rules, in Frankfurt, Germany, on May 20, 2021. (Michael Probst / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social