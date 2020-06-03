LONDON -- British police say a German man has been identified as a suspect in the case of a 3-year-old British girl who disappeared 13 years ago while on a family holiday in Portugal.

The Metropolitan Police did not name the 43-year-old but said he was in and around the resort area on the Algarve coast at the time Madeleine McCann disappeared on May 3, 2007. The long-running case of McCann, who vanished shortly before her fourth birthday, has intrigued Britain for years.

Police said Wednesday the suspect is in prison in Germany for an unrelated matter.