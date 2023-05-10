German lawmakers mull creating first citizen assembly
German lawmakers considered Wednesday whether to create the country's first "citizen assembly"' to advise parliament on the issue of food and nutrition.
Germany's three governing parties back the idea of appointing consultative bodies made up of members of the public selected through a lottery system who would discuss specific topics and provide nonbinding feedback to legislators. But opposition parties have rejected the idea, warning that such citizen assemblies risk undermining the primacy of parliament in Germany's political system.
Baerbel Bas, the speaker of the lower house, or Bundestag, said that she views such bodies as a "bridge between citizens and politicians that can provide a fresh perspective and create new confidence in established institutions."
"Everyone should be able to have a say," Bas told daily Passauer Neue Presse. "We want to better reflect the diversity in our society."
Environmental activists from the group Last Generation have campaigned for the creation of a citizen assembly to address issues surrounding climate change. However, the group argues that proposals drawn up by such a body should at the very least result in bills that lawmakers would then vote on.
Similar efforts to create citizen assemblies have taken place in other European countries such as Spain, Finland, Austria, Britain and Ireland.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canadians will be able to apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall.
Liberals limit remaining debate on gun control bill
The federal government passed a motion late Tuesday limiting how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21 before it is sent to the Senate for a second round of scrutiny.
U.S. Rep. George Santos arrested on federal criminal charges
U.S. Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican infamous for fabricating key parts of his life story, has been indicted on charges that he embezzled money from his campaign, lied to Congress about his income and cheated his way into undeserved unemployment benefits, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Fire danger continues to be 'extreme' in most parts of province: Alberta government
The Alberta government says fire danger continues to be extreme in most of the province except the Rockies, where lower danger levels were expected.
IN HER OWN WORDS | 'His life was too short': Sandie Rinaldo shares, for the first time, the loss of her son
As a journalist, Sandie Rinaldo has always been reluctant to reveal too much to the viewers. But as she marks her 50th anniversary with CTV, she is sharing publicly, for the first time, some of the tragedies that she's experienced in her personal life, including the death of her infant son.
Responding to a call for help, Oklahoma police officers discover a 'very upset goat'
Police officers in Oklahoma responding to a report of a person calling for help were surprised to discover the yelling came from a 'very upset goat.'
U.K. tabloid group admits it unlawfully gathered info on Harry
Prince Harry scored a victory at the outset of his first phone hacking trial Wednesday with the publisher of the Daily Mirror apologizing for unlawfully gathering information about him in its reporting that warrants some compensation.
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in civil case
A jury found Donald Trump liable Tuesday for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her US$5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.
Mom of Virginia boy who shot teacher takes responsibility
Four months after a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot and wounded his teacher as she taught class, an attorney for the boy's mother said it still is not clear how the boy got the gun.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canadians will be able to apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall.
-
IN HER OWN WORDS
IN HER OWN WORDS | 'His life was too short': Sandie Rinaldo shares, for the first time, the loss of her son
As a journalist, Sandie Rinaldo has always been reluctant to reveal too much to the viewers. But as she marks her 50th anniversary with CTV, she is sharing publicly, for the first time, some of the tragedies that she's experienced in her personal life, including the death of her infant son.
-
Fire danger continues to be 'extreme' in most parts of province: Alberta government
The Alberta government says fire danger continues to be extreme in most of the province except the Rockies, where lower danger levels were expected.
-
N.S. approves wind farm, but federal officials worry project would kill at-risk birds
A 13-turbine wind farm recently approved by the Nova Scotia government is worrying federal officials, who say there isn't enough information about what impact the project will have on the endangered roseate tern and other birds.
-
This map shows just how far Alberta wildfire smoke has reached
Smoke from raging wildfires in Alberta now stretches across the country, creating hazy skies in several provinces.
-
Ontario man charged with selling sodium nitrite for suicide appears in court
The Ontario man accused in two cases of aiding and abetting suicide briefly appeared in a Brampton court Tuesday morning, as the Canadian justice system appears poised to wrestle with a case that could have impacts worldwide.
World
-
Mom of Virginia boy who shot teacher takes responsibility
Four months after a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot and wounded his teacher as she taught class, an attorney for the boy's mother said it still is not clear how the boy got the gun.
-
Death toll rises to 5 in gun attack on Tunisian synagogue
The number of people killed in a gun attack on a synagogue on the Tunisian island of Djerba during an annual Jewish pilgrimage has risen to five, Tunisia's TAP news agency said Wednesday. The victims were two Jewish pilgrims and three Tunisian police guards.
-
German lawmakers mull creating first citizen assembly
German lawmakers considered Wednesday whether to create the country's first "citizen assembly"' to advise parliament on the issue of food and nutrition.
-
U.S. Rep. George Santos arrested on federal criminal charges
U.S. Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican infamous for fabricating key parts of his life story, has been indicted on charges that he embezzled money from his campaign, lied to Congress about his income and cheated his way into undeserved unemployment benefits, prosecutors said Wednesday.
-
Pakistani judge rules Imran Khan can be held for 8 days
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan can be held for eight days, a court ruled Wednesday, a day after the popular opposition leader was dragged from a courtroom and arrested on corruption charges, deepening the country's political turmoil.
-
Turkiye and Syria agree to improve ties after talks in Moscow
Syria and Turkiye agreed Wednesday to set up a "roadmap" to improve strained ties, following talks alongside Russia and Iran in Moscow.
Politics
-
Liberals limit remaining debate on gun control bill
The federal government passed a motion late Tuesday limiting how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21 before it is sent to the Senate for a second round of scrutiny.
-
Canada will help train Ukrainian soldiers in Latvia as war drags on
Defence Minister Anita Anand announced today that Canadian military members and their Latvian counterparts will begin training Ukrainian soldiers in Latvia this month.
-
China working to get Canadians 'at each other's throats': researcher
The managing director of a non-profit that tracks Chinese attempts to influence democracies around the world says Beijing wants to sow discord in western countries.
Health
-
Should breast cancer screening start at age 40? Doctors, survivors call on Canada to follow U.S. lead
An influential U.S. health panel is recommending mammograms begin at age 40 rather than 50, a move that a number of Canadian doctors and breast cancer survivors have also been demanding for years.
-
Britain: 1st babies born in country using DNA from 3 people
Britain's fertility regulator on Wednesday confirmed the births of the U.K.'s first babies created using an experimental technique combining DNA from three people, an effort to prevent the children from inheriting rare genetic diseases.
-
U.S. panel calls for breast cancer screening to start at age 40
Women at average risk for breast cancer should get screening mammograms every other year starting at age 40, according to a proposed guideline update from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), reflecting improved diagnostic technology and treatment.
Sci-Tech
-
Pinterest identifies 1,403% more child abuse material in 2022, but majority of reports come from Facebook
Major social media sites and digital platforms reported a nine per cent increase in suspected child sexual abuse material in 2022, with 85.5 per cent of all 31.8 million reports coming from Meta platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
-
Canada's electronic waste has more than tripled in 20 years, study finds
A new study from researchers at the University of Waterloo suggests the amount of electronic waste in Canada has more than tripled in the last 20 years.
-
U.K. seeks closer ties with Canada in science, military and technology
Britain is seeking closer ties with Canada as it reshapes its foreign policy in the wake of its departure from the European Union.
Entertainment
-
Ukrainian singer Jamala to perform new album for Eurovision
Jamala and the orchestra were supposed be on stage, but they are sheltering in a basement. Warnings of shelling and missile attacks had them below ground at the Kyiv Opera House instead of getting ready to perform for an audience.
-
U.K. tabloid group admits it unlawfully gathered info on Harry
Prince Harry scored a victory at the outset of his first phone hacking trial Wednesday with the publisher of the Daily Mirror apologizing for unlawfully gathering information about him in its reporting that warrants some compensation.
-
Trump appearing at CNN town hall after sex assault verdict
Former U.S. President Donald Trump will return to CNN's airwaves on Wednesday, joining the network for a two-hour town hall event in early-voting New Hampshire a day after a civil jury found him liable for sexually assaulting an advice columnist nearly three decades ago.
Business
-
U.S. prices stay high, showing inflation pressures persist
Consumer prices in the United States rose again in April, and measures of underlying inflation stayed high, a sign that further declines in inflation are likely to be slow and bumpy.
-
Tim Hortons signs deal to start opening locations in South Korea later this year
Tim Hortons says the coffee and doughnut chain has signed a deal to open locations in South Korea starting later this year.
-
Disney board axed X-rated, liquor stores; forgot about jails
Before allies of Gov. Ron DeSantis took over, Disney World's governing district, which at the time was controlled by Disney supporters, reached an agreement in February with the company to prohibit a long list of businesses from ever being operated on its property.
Lifestyle
-
A 'PBGV' wins Westminster dog show, a first for the breed
A petit basset griffon Vendeen named for a late rock 'n' roll legend won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night, a first for the rabbit-hunting breed. Buddy Holly bested six other finallists to garner the most prestigious dog show award in the United States.
-
New searchable StatCan database lists Noah, Olivia top names in 2021
Expectant parents and trend watchers have a new online tool to track Canada's most popular baby names.
-
Is your job ruining your sleep? If so, this may be why
Sleeping poorly due to job stress? That may be due to a lack of support from co-workers and higher-ups, a new study found.
Sports
-
ESPN anchor Anderson apologizes for mocking Vegas defenceman Whitecloud's name
ESPN 'SportsCenter' anchor John Anderson apologized to Zach Whitecloud, a First Nation member in Canada, on Tuesday after comparing the Vegas Golden Knights defenceman's last name to toilet paper the previous night.
-
Oilers intend to tighten defence around their own net in Game 4 versus Golden Knights
Stoutness around their own crease is what the Edmonton Oilers want more of to even up their playoff series with the Vegas Golden Knights.
-
Female rugby ref Joy Neville to officiate at men's World Cup
A female referee has been included in the list of match officials for a men's Rugby World Cup for the first time. Joy Neville of Ireland was among a group of 26 match officials representing nine nations announced by World Rugby on Wednesday.
Autos
-
Toyota's profits rise as global chips supply crunch subsides
For the fiscal year ended in March, profit at Japan's top automaker fell 14% on-year to 2.45 trillion yen ($18 billion). But it's forecasting profit to rise 5.2% for the current fiscal year to 2.58 trillion yen ($19 billion).
-
Ford recalls some U.S. vehicles for air bag inflator installation
Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.
-
Ontario driver charged for using licence plate-concealing technology
A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceals the vehicle's licence plate with just a push of a button.