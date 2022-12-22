German intel employee held for passing information to Russia

BERLIN -

An employee of Germany's foreign intelligence service has been arrested on suspicion of treason for allegedly passing information to Russia, German prosecutors said Thursday.

The man, a German citizen who was identified only as Carsten L. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested in Berlin on Wednesday, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

The apartment and workplace of the employee of the Federal Intelligence Service, or BND, and of another person were searched, prosecutors said.

They said the suspect passed this year "information that he had acquired in his professional activity" to a Russian intelligence service, which they didn't identify. They added that the information was a "state secret" as defined by Germany's criminal code, but did not elaborate.

The suspect was brought Thursday before a judge, who ordered him held in custody pending a possible indictment, prosecutors said. The investigation was being conducted "in close cooperation" with the BND, they said.