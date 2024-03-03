World

    • German defense minister said leaked audio is part of Russia's 'information war' against West

    Share
    WARSAW, Poland -

    Germany's defense minister on Sunday described Russia's leak of a conversation by ranking German military officers to be part of Russia's “information war” against the West, and that the aim was to create discord within Germany.

    In the audio recording leaked by Russian state media on Friday, German military officers can be heard discussing support for Ukraine, including the potential use of Taurus missiles.

    The audio was leaked on the same day that late opposition politician Alexei Navalny was laid to rest after his still-unexplained death two weeks ago in an Arctic penal colony.

    Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said the timing was not a coincidence.

    “It is part of an information war that Putin is waging. There is absolutely no doubt about that,” he said. “It is a hybrid attack aimed at disinformation. It is about division. It is about undermining our resolve.”

    Speaking at a news briefing in Berlin, Pistorius added: "Accordingly, we should react in a particularly level-headed manner, but no less resolutely.”

    In the 38-minute recording, military officers discuss the question of how the Taurus long-range cruise missiles could be used by Ukraine. The audio was leaked as a debate has been taking place in Germany over whether to supply the missiles.

    “This is clearly about undermining our unity,” Pistorius said.

    Ukraine has been asking for them as it faces setbacks on the battlefield after two years of war, and with military aid from the United States being held up in Congress.

    Earlier this week, Scholz said he remains reluctant to send the Taurus missiles to Ukraine, pointing to a risk of Germany becoming directly involved in the war. His hesitancy is a source of friction in his three-party coalition and also annoyed Germany’s conservative opposition.

    But in the purported audio recording, German officers discuss the theoretical possibility of the missiles being used in Ukraine.

    Pistorius said the officers made clear at all times in the recording that "the line of war participation ... would not be crossed.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 may resume

    Malaysia's government said Sunday it may renew the hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 after a U.S. technology firm proposed a fresh search in the southern Indian Ocean where the plane is believed to have crashed a decade ago.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    • The eyes have it: The intriguing history of kohl

      The earliest iteration of eyeliner — which has been integral to Arab culture for millennia — can be traced back to ancient Egypt where it served not only beautification purposes but was also thought to offer protection against the harsh desert sun and even the evil eye.

    • A fusion of eras, cultures and styles hits Paris Fashion Week runways

      On a rain-soaked Saturday at Paris Fashion Week, the luxury world saw a spectacle of contrasts, where the audacious spirit of punk melded with historical elegance. Displays blurred the lines between rebellion and refinement, presenting collections that navigated through time — evoking medieval serfs with a modern twist and embracing minimalist aesthetics reminiscent of the 1990s.

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News