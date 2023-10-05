World

    • German customs officials raid properties belonging to a Russian national targeted by sanctions

    A customs officer stands in front of a Maybach at the villa on the lake in Rottach-Egern, Bavaria, Germany, Thursday Oct. 5, 2023. A special unit of police and customs officials have raided several properties of a Russian national in the southern state of Bavaria, officials said Thursday. (Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP) A customs officer stands in front of a Maybach at the villa on the lake in Rottach-Egern, Bavaria, Germany, Thursday Oct. 5, 2023. A special unit of police and customs officials have raided several properties of a Russian national in the southern state of Bavaria, officials said Thursday. (Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP)
    BERLIN -

    A special unit of police and customs officials have raided several properties of a Russian national in the southern state of Bavaria, officials said Thursday.

    The unidentified Russian is subject to sanctions and asset freezes by the European Union, German customs officials said.

    The European Union, the United States and other western nations have imposed sanctions against Russia in response to Moscow's war against Ukraine. These include travel bans and asset freezes of a number of Russian government members and certain Russian businesspeople.

    "Due to tactical reasons related to the investigation no further information can be provided," German customs officials said.

    Several luxury cars have been confiscated from a villa on the Tegernsee lake in Rottach-Egern, German news agency dpa reported.

    In September 2022, a special unit of about 250 police officers raided two dozen properties across Germany linked to Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, on suspicion of money laundering and violations of EU sanctions.

