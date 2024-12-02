German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Ukraine for his first visit in more than two years
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ukraine for the first time in more than two years Monday, just weeks after he was criticized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for having a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
That call came at a time of widespread speculation about what the new administration of President-elect Donald Trump will mean for Ukraine as the incoming president has promised to end the conflict. In a major shift, Zelenskyy signalled Friday that an an offer of NATO membership to territory under Kyiv's control could end "the hot stage of the war" in Ukraine.
Scholz's visit comes ahead of an early German election expected in February. As the campaign gets under way, Scholz has pointed to Germany's status as Ukraine's second-biggest weapons supplier while also highlighting his "prudence" in working to prevent the war escalating and refusing to deliver Taurus long-range cruise missiles.
Scholz has been cautious about talk of fast-tracking NATO membership for Ukraine. In recent months, he has emphasized the importance of finding a path to peace, while stressing that it must not be chosen over Ukraine's head.
Scholz said that in his meeting with Zelenskyy he will announce further military deliveries this month totaling 650 million euros.
"I would like to make clear here on the ground that Germany will remain Ukraine's strongest supporter in Europe," he said.
Despite that, Scholz was criticized by Zelenskyy in November for speaking to Putin in what appeared to be the first conversation with the sitting leader of a major Western power in nearly two years. In that call, Scholz urged Putin to be open to negotiations with Ukraine but the Russian leader said any peace deal should acknowledge Russia's territorial gains and security demands, including that Kyiv renounce joining NATO.
Zelenskyy suggested the call to Putin risked opening "a Pandora's box" and would only serve to make Russia less isolated. He travelled to Berlin in October to meet Scholz to drum up support for his "victory plan" to end the war in Ukraine on a tour of European capitals.
The plan included a suggestion that Ukraine receive a formal invitation to join NATO and a request that Kyiv be given permission to use long-range Western missiles to strike at military targets inside Russia.
Some Western nations granted permission for Kyiv to carry out long-range strikes with their weapons in November. Following the decision, Putin said Russia launched a strike on Ukraine with an unstoppable intermediate range ballistic missile dubbed the Oreshnik. It marked the first time that such a missile was used in the war or in any other conflict.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. Postal Service suspends accepting mail bound for Canada due to strike
The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily suspended accepting mail headed to Canada due to the strike by Canada Post workers.
Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to
U.S. President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, on Sunday night, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family.
Kremlin says Trump threat to BRICS nations over U.S. dollar will backfire
The Kremlin said on Monday that any U.S. attempt to compel countries to use the dollar would backfire after U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on BRICS countries if they created their own currency.
U.S. Great Lakes region gets yet more snow after a weekend of snarled Thanksgiving travel
Parts of the Great Lakes region saw new snow Monday and faced the prospect of even more this week after U.S. travellers battled harsh weather to get home after Thanksgiving, forecasters said.
'Devastating': Missing Surrey, B.C. teen found dead, family says
The family of a missing 18-year-old, who was last seen in Surrey over a month ago, says there has been a tragic end to the search.
PM Trudeau 'surprised' provinces unanimous on accelerated defence spending: Ford
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his fellow provincial leaders are united in pushing for Canada to meet its NATO defence spending targets ahead of schedule, and that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was 'surprised' to hear it.
Elton John says he has lost his eyesight and struggles to see his new stage musical
Elton John says he struggled to watch his new musical because he has lost his eyesight after contracting an infection.
Muskoka reacts to major snowfall, Highway 11 still closed
From road closures, power outages, weather declarations and nonstop shoveling, Muskoka residents were faced with nearly a metre of persistent snowfall this weekend.
opinion Are you overpaying for subscriptions? It's time for an audit
From streaming platforms and apps to gym memberships and meal kits, subscriptions are convenient, but it's easy to overlook how much you're spending. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers tips on how to audit your subscriptions to save money.
Canada
-
Natural gas line severed by vehicle crash ignites fire at gas station east of Edmonton
The Tempo service station on the south side of Highway 16 at Range Road 223 burned down on Sunday after a vehicle crashed into the back of the building and severed a natural gas line.
-
'Devastating': Missing Surrey, B.C. teen found dead, family says
The family of a missing 18-year-old, who was last seen in Surrey over a month ago, says there has been a tragic end to the search.
-
Emergency crews battle large fire at Kitchener, Ont. townhouse complex
Waterloo Regional Police say Kingsway Drive will remain closed as emergency crews continue to battle a large blaze at a townhouse complex.
-
Bail and promises of justice: The case of Canadians Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand murdered in Dominica
A year has passed since Canadians Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand were found dead in a burned-out car in Dominica, and there has yet to be justice for the philanthropists who were beloved by many on the island.
-
Watch: Noisy throng of sea lions frolic near Jericho Beach
A large swarm of California sea lions have converged in the waters near Vancouver’s Jericho and Locarno beaches.
-
Canada Post presents union with 'framework' to reach deal as strike continues
Canada Post has presented the union representing some 55,000 striking postal workers with a framework to reach negotiated agreements, the corporation said.
World
-
Australian police arrest 13 people and seize a record 2.3 tons of cocaine from a fishing boat
Australian police seized a record 2.3 tons of cocaine and arrested 13 people in raids after the suspects' boat broke down off the coast of Queensland, authorities said Monday.
-
Kremlin says Trump threat to BRICS nations over U.S. dollar will backfire
The Kremlin said on Monday that any U.S. attempt to compel countries to use the dollar would backfire after U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on BRICS countries if they created their own currency.
-
Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to
U.S. President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, on Sunday night, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family.
-
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Ukraine for his first visit in more than two years
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ukraine for the first time in more than two years Monday, just weeks after he was criticized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for having a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
-
Chief of International Criminal Court lashes out at U.S. and Russia over threats and accusations
The president of the International Criminal Court lashed out at the United States and Russia for interfering with its investigations, calling attacks on the court “appalling.”
-
What to know about sudden rebel gains in Syria's 13-year war and why it matters
The 13-year civil war in Syria has roared back into prominence with a surprise rebel offensive during which they seized Aleppo, one of Syria's largest cities and an ancient business hub. The push is among the rebels' strongest in years in a war whose destabilizing effects have rippled far beyond the country's borders.
Politics
-
Poilievre calls for asylum seeker cap, border plan as U.S. tariff threat looms
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has demanded the federal government present a plan before Parliament to beef up border security as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatens to impose stiff tariffs on Canada.
-
PM Trudeau 'surprised' provinces unanimous on accelerated defence spending: Ford
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his fellow provincial leaders are united in pushing for Canada to meet its NATO defence spending targets ahead of schedule, and that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was 'surprised' to hear it.
-
'We're going to be very visible': Minister Champagne on border plan amid Trump's tariff threat
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the Canadian presence at the border it shares with the U.S. will be “very visible” in response to U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s recent tariff threats.
Health
-
Why teens’ mental health may be more strained than you think heading into the holidays
While many people might think of the end of the year as a time to wind down one’s workload and take a break, a Toronto psychiatrist says young people may actually be carrying more stress than usual heading into the holiday season.
-
A twice-yearly shot could help end AIDS. But will it get to everyone who needs it?
It’s been called the closest the world has ever come to a vaccine against the AIDS virus.
-
Are scented candles bad for you? What the science says
Concerns about the safety of candles are rooted in the chemical reactions that occur when you burn them, as well as in the artificial fragrances and colorants that contribute to the various scents you may love.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadian tech company helps children with disabilities walk for the first time
A Canadian tech company and an Ottawa pediatric care centre teamed up to offer kids with mobility challenges a once in a lifetime opportunity to take their very first steps.
-
Montreal researchers make breakthrough discovery in fighting HIV
Researchers in Montreal have made a breakthrough discovery in HIV research by finding a way to expel the virus from its hiding places and destroy it.
-
As Australia bans social media for children, Quebec is paying close attention
As Australia moves to ban social media for children under 16, Quebec is debating whether to follow suit.
Entertainment
-
'Wicked' star Marissa Bode speaks out against 'harmful' ableist comments made about her character
'Wicked' actress Marissa Bode posted a video on TikTok asking for kindness after receiving ableist comments on social media.
-
Elton John says he has lost his eyesight and struggles to see his new stage musical
Elton John says he struggled to watch his new musical because he has lost his eyesight after contracting an infection.
-
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin support daughter Apple at debutante ball debut
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin came together on Saturday to watch their daughter Apple Martin make a glam societal debut at a Parisian debutante ball.
Business
-
Today is Cyber Monday, one of the biggest online shopping days of the year
Today is Cyber Monday, expected to be among the biggest online shopping days of the year.
-
U.S. Postal Service suspends accepting mail bound for Canada due to strike
The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily suspended accepting mail headed to Canada due to the strike by Canada Post workers.
-
Stellantis CEO resigns as carmaker sales continue to slump
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is stepping down after nearly four years in the top spot of the automaker, which owns car brands like Jeep, Citroën and Ram, amid an ongoing struggle with slumping sales.
Lifestyle
-
How to sum up 2024? The Oxford University Press word of the year is 'brain rot'
Many of us have felt it, and now it's official: 'brain rot' is the Oxford dictionaries' word of the year.
-
Shopping on Shein and Temu for holiday gifts? You're not the only one.
Welcome to the new online world of impulse buying, a place of guilty pleasures where the selection is vast, every day is Cyber Monday, and an instant dopamine hit that will have faded by the time your package arrives is always just a click away.
-
A man hid 5 treasure chests worth more than US$2 million across the United States. Here’s how to find them
Inside the chests, searchers can look forward to hopefully locating items such as rare Pokémon cards, shipwreck bounty, sports memorabilia, gold and precious medals.
Sports
-
56 people killed in stampede following clashes at a Guinea soccer match, authorities say
Fifty-six people were killed and several injured in a stampede at a soccer stadium in southern Guinea, following clashes between fans, Guinea's government said Monday.
-
Botafogo wins its first Copa Libertadores title
Botafogo overcame playing with ten men to win its first Copa Libertadores title after beating fellow Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro 3-1 in the final.
-
Michigan pulls off major upset over No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 in college football
Michigan upsets No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 for the Wolverines' 4th straight win in the bitter rivalry.
Autos
-
The best tips to prepare your car for the winter
Slippery or snow-covered roads, reduced visibility and bitter cold are all conditions that can make driving difficult and even dangerous during cold weather months. CAA spoke with CTV Morning Live this week on some of the best ways you can winterize your car.
-
Stellantis CEO resigns as carmaker sales continue to slump
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is stepping down after nearly four years in the top spot of the automaker, which owns car brands like Jeep, Citroën and Ram, amid an ongoing struggle with slumping sales.
-
Highway 407 owner says no active buyback discussions with Ontario government
Pressure is increasing on the provincial government to tap into the underused tolled Highway 407 to unclog congestion on Highway 401.
Local Spotlight
Auburn Bay residents brave the cold to hold Parade of Lights
It was pretty cold Saturday night, but the hearts of those in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood warmed right up during a big annual celebration.
Three million grams of cereal collected to feed students in annual Cereal Box Challenge
The food collected will help support 33 breakfast and snack programs in the Greater Essex County District School Board.
Regina's LED volume wall leaving Sask. months after opening
Less than a year after an LED volume wall was introduced to the film world in Saskatchewan, the equipment is making its exit from the province.
Temperature records broken, tied following latest snowfall in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan received yet more snow as winter continues to ramp up on the prairies. With the increased precipitation, communities have recorded dipping temperatures – with a handful breaking or tying longstanding records.
'My dear Carmel': Lost letters returned to 103-year-old Guelph, Ont. woman
A young history buff was able to reunite a Guelph, Ont. woman with letters written by her husband almost 80 years ago.
'We have to do something': Homeless advocates in Moncton reaching out for help over holidays
Twice a week, Joanne and Jeff Jonah fill up their vehicle full of snacks and sandwiches and deliver them to the homeless in downtown Moncton, N.B.
100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife
It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.
Video shows B.C. cat bursting through pet door to confront raccoons
Several hungry raccoons were chased off a B.C. couple’s deck this week by one over-confident house cat – who was ultimately lucky to saunter away unscathed.
Trailer Park Boys host Canadian premiere of new movie in Dartmouth
Sunday night was a big night for the Trailer Park Boys, as Ricky, Julian and Bubbles hosted an advanced screening of their new movie in Dartmouth, N.S.
Vancouver
-
Rising sea levels threaten YVR with severe flooding, Senate report says
Rising sea levels could prove catastrophic for Vancouver International Airport, according to a new report from the Senate of Canada looking at the risks climate change poses to critical infrastructure across the country.
-
South Vancouver residents hand city red card over consultation for FIFA training site
A portion of a park in southeast Vancouver is slated to close for close to two years as one of two sites selected by the city for training facilities for visiting teams during the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.
-
Neighbours who sheared tops of B.C. man's bamboo plants ordered to pay $1K in damages
A B.C. man whose neighbours lopped the tops off of four of his bamboo plants has been awarded $1,000 in damages by the province’s Civil Resolution Tribunal.
Toronto
-
PM Trudeau 'surprised' provinces unanimous on accelerated defence spending: Ford
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his fellow provincial leaders are united in pushing for Canada to meet its NATO defence spending targets ahead of schedule, and that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was 'surprised' to hear it.
-
Ontario food banks cutting back amid ‘unprecedented surge in demand’
About 40 per cent of food banks in the province have scaled back the amount of food they provide each visit amid “record-high demand,” according to a new report by Feed Ontario.
-
Canada Post presents union with 'framework' to reach deal as strike continues
Canada Post has presented the union representing some 55,000 striking postal workers with a framework to reach negotiated agreements, the corporation said.
Calgary
-
No parking signs erected along street, home to RV residents
There is a development in the predicament of several people who live in RVs along a northeast Calgary street.
-
Legacy Lights switches on for another season
A southeast Calgary neighbourhood is aglow with an amazing Christmas light display. Sunday was the first night for Legacy Lights.
-
HIV rates in Alberta are up 73%, nearly doubled since 2019
Sunday marks World AIDs Day and doctors, researchers, and community advocates are raising the alarm over the significant rise in HIV rates across Canada, including Alberta.
Ottawa
-
Salvation Army workers at Ottawa shelter vote in favour of strike
The union representing staff at the Salvation Army homeless shelter in Ottawa's ByWard Market have voted in favour of a strike.
-
Stittsville family recreates Christmas movie themed holiday light display for charity
A Christmas classic in Stittsville is back.
-
Canadian tech company helps children with disabilities walk for the first time
A Canadian tech company and an Ottawa pediatric care centre teamed up to offer kids with mobility challenges a once in a lifetime opportunity to take their very first steps.
Montreal
-
Snow, rain on the way to Montreal this week
A dusting of snow greeted Montrealers early Monday morning, with more expected to hit the ground by the end of the week.
-
Unions decry arrival of Sante Quebec, APTS to demonstrate
The arrival of Sante Quebec, the new agency responsible for coordinating health care operations in the province, has sparked discontent among major unions.
-
Teen arrested for dangerous driving, assaulting Montreal police officer
A 17-year-old was arrested for dangerous driving and alleged armed assault against a Montreal police officer.
Edmonton
-
Natural gas line severed by vehicle crash ignites fire at gas station east of Edmonton
The Tempo service station on the south side of Highway 16 at Range Road 223 burned down on Sunday after a vehicle crashed into the back of the building and severed a natural gas line.
-
HIV rates in Alberta are up 73%, nearly doubled since 2019
Sunday marks World AIDs Day and doctors, researchers, and community advocates are raising the alarm over the significant rise in HIV rates across Canada, including Alberta.
-
Edmonton mayor to pitch tax reduction plan for 'immediate relief'
Edmonton's mayor is pitching a plan to lower property taxes.
Atlantic
-
A tail as big as a kite … shooting star shines bright over Christmas tree lighting in Fall River, N.S.
A resident of Fall River, N.S., captured a Christmas miracle during a tree lighting on Saturday night.
-
U.S. Postal Service suspends accepting mail bound for Canada due to strike
The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily suspended accepting mail headed to Canada due to the strike by Canada Post workers.
-
Canada Post presents union with 'framework' to reach deal as strike continues
Canada Post has presented the union representing some 55,000 striking postal workers with a framework to reach negotiated agreements, the corporation said.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man charged after drugs, shotgun seized
A 32-year-old man has been charged with several weapon and drug-related offences by Winnipeg police.
-
New mural unveiled in Winnipeg's West End
A new mural that captures the heart and soul of the city’s South Valour community was unveiled Sunday afternoon.
-
Woman arrested in Skywalk after wielding knife, threatening security: police
A Winnipeg woman is facing several charges after police said she threatened security at the Millenium Library downtown.
Regina
-
Manz found guilty of one charge of sexual assault, acquitted on five others after 57 hours of deliberations
After being sequestered for more than 57 hours, a 12-person jury has found Regina chiropractor Ruben Manz guilty of one count of sexual assault.
-
Agribition 2024 wraps up in Regina
The 53rd Canadian Western Agribition wrapped up on Nov. 29, after an event-filled day.
-
Temperature records broken, tied following latest snowfall in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan received yet more snow as winter continues to ramp up on the prairies. With the increased precipitation, communities have recorded dipping temperatures – with a handful breaking or tying longstanding records.
Kitchener
-
Emergency crews battle large fire at Kitchener, Ont. townhouse complex
Waterloo Regional Police say Kingsway Drive will remain closed as emergency crews continue to battle a large blaze at a townhouse complex.
-
One man dead after shooting at Kitchener's 'A Better Tent City'
One man is dead after an afternoon shooting at 49 Ardelt Ave. in Kitchener.
-
One man arrested after robbery involving firearm in Kitchener
One man has been arrested after a firearm was brandished during a robbery in Kitchener Saturday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage young girl with hug and kiss
A Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage and reassure a young girl when he hugged and kissed her during an encounter in 2023. He recounted the incident in his testimony at Saskatoon Provincial Court Friday.
-
City crews battle overnight snowfall in Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon crews are plowing and grading high traffic roads following overnight snowfall in the city.
-
Sask. Indigenous storytelling lives on through award-winning radio play
For thousands of years, Indigenous peoples in North America have passed down stories and history through oral tradition. That age-old practice continues today with We Treaty People, a nine-part radio play series created by Burnt Thicket Theatre.
Northern Ontario
-
Saultites keep digging as the snow keeps falling
Snowfall in Sault Ste. Marie seemed to be delayed this year, but the cruel joke by Mother Nature saw a single dump make up for weeks of fall-like weather.
-
Canadian team told Trump's tariffs unavoidable right now, but solutions on the table in surprise Mar-a-Lago meeting
During a surprise dinner at Mar-a-Lago, representatives of the federal government were told U.S. tariffs from the incoming Donald Trump administration cannot be avoided in the immediate term, two government sources tell CTV News.
-
Man fined $10K for abandoning homemade barge in Lake Nipissing
A man from Lavigne, Ont., has been fined $10,000 for abandoning a homemade barge in Lake Nipissing.
London
-
School bus cancellations and more snow on the way
A snowsquall warning is in effect for southern Ontario with bus cancellations and more snow on the way.
-
SIU investigating collision north of London that sent three to hospital
A collision occurred between two vehicles, and three people were transported to hospital, two with life-threatening injuries.
-
Canada Post presents union with 'framework' to reach deal as strike continues
Canada Post has presented the union representing some 55,000 striking postal workers with a framework to reach negotiated agreements, the corporation said.
Barrie
-
Snow day for many students
It will be a snowy snow day for many students across central Ontario today.
-
New: snow squall warning for Barrie and area
First blast of winter continues across parts of central Ontario.
-
Muskoka reacts to major snowfall, Highway 11 still closed
From road closures, power outages, weather declarations and nonstop shoveling, Muskoka residents were faced with nearly a metre of persistent snowfall this weekend.
Windsor
-
Car ends up in water-filled ditch in Chatham-Kent
On Saturday afternoon at roughly 5:30 p.m., Chatham-Kent Police say that they responded to a single vehicle collision on Queens Line near Drake Road.
-
Former WWE star to appear in Leamington for NCG Wrestling's final show of 2024
The Noble Champions Group is set to present its final event of the year on Dec. 7 at the Leamington Portuguese Community Club.
-
Three million grams of cereal collected to feed students in annual Cereal Box Challenge
The food collected will help support 33 breakfast and snack programs in the Greater Essex County District School Board.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman 'waving a weapon' seriously injured during Vancouver Island arrest; IIO called in
B.C.’s police oversight agency has been called in to investigate after a woman on Vancouver Island suffered a serious injury while being arrested Friday.
-
Rising sea levels threaten YVR with severe flooding, Senate report says
Rising sea levels could prove catastrophic for Vancouver International Airport, according to a new report from the Senate of Canada looking at the risks climate change poses to critical infrastructure across the country.
-
Neighbours who sheared tops of B.C. man's bamboo plants ordered to pay $1K in damages
A B.C. man whose neighbours lopped the tops off of four of his bamboo plants has been awarded $1,000 in damages by the province’s Civil Resolution Tribunal.
Kelowna
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
Lethbridge
-
Raiders hand Hurricanes sixth loss in a row, winning 3-2 in Prince Albert
The Hurricanes ended November with a loss, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Raiders Saturday night in Prince Albert.
-
University of Lethbridge launches geospatial insitute
Geomatics research is about to take a step forward at the University of Lethbridge.
-
Road-weary Hurricanes drop fifth in a row, losing 4-1 to Blades in Saskatoon
The Lethbridge Hurricanes ran into a hot goalie in Evan Gardner Friday night who cooled them off, leading the Blades to a 4-1 win in Saskatoon.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Saultites keep digging as the snow keeps falling
Snowfall in Sault Ste. Marie seemed to be delayed this year, but the cruel joke by Mother Nature saw a single dump make up for weeks of fall-like weather.
-
Two arrested following shooting on Manitoulin Island
The Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have two people in custody following a shooting incident in Wikwemikong Unceded Territory on Thursday.
-
Another 60 cm of snow possible in the Sault as severe weather continues
Closures and cancellations are piling up in Sault Ste. Marie as a major winter storm continues for another day Friday.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland's LGBTQ2S+ bar paid drag queens $37.50. Tara Nova called them out.
If the screaming crowd in the twinkling Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's was any indication, Newfoundland drag queen Tara Nova will never have to accept $37.50 for a show again.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.