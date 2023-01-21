German caution on Ukraine arms supply rooted in political culture
Germany has become one of Ukraine's leading weapons suppliers in the 11 months since Russia's invasion, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz also has gained a reputation for hesitating to take each new step -- generating impatience among allies.
Berlin's perceived foot-dragging, most recently on the Leopard 2 battle tanks that Kyiv has long sought, is rooted at least partly in a post-World War II political culture of military caution, along with present-day worries about a possible escalation in the war.
On Friday, Germany inched closer to a decision to deliver the tanks, ordering a review of its Leopard stocks in preparation for a possible green light.
There was still no commitment, however. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius rejected the suggestion that Germany was standing in the way but said, "we have to balance all the pros and contras before we decide things like that, just like that."
It's a pattern that has been repeated over the months as Scholz first held off pledging new, heavier equipment, then eventually agreed to do so.
Most recently, Germany said in early January that it would send 40 Marder armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine -- doing so in a joint announcement with the U.S., which pledged 50 Bradley armoured vehicles.
That decision followed months of calls for Berlin to send the Marder and stoked pressure for it to move up another step to the Leopard tank.
"There is a discrepancy between the actual size of the commitment and weapons deliveries -- it's the second-largest European supplier -- and the hesitancy with which it is done," said Thomas Kleine-Brockhoff, a Berlin-based senior analyst with the German Marshall Fund of the United States think tank.
Scholz, an unshakably self-confident politician with a stubborn streak and little taste for bowing to public calls for action, has stuck resolutely to his approach. He has said that Germany won't go it alone on weapons decisions and pointed to the need to avoid NATO becoming a direct party to the war with Russia.
As pressure mounted last week, he declared that he wouldn't be rushed into important security decisions by "excited comments." And he insisted that a majority in Germany supports his government's "calm, well-considered and careful" decision-making.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Scholz listed some of the equipment Germany has sent to Ukraine, declaring that it marks "a profound turning point in German foreign and security policy."
That is, at least to some extent, true. Germany refused to provide lethal weapons before the invasion started, reflecting a political culture rooted in part in the memory of Germany's own history of aggression during the 20th century -- including the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union.
"No German chancellor, of no party, wants to be seen out front in pushing a military agenda -- you want to try all other options before you resort to that," Kleine-Brockhoff said. "And therefore for domestic consumption, it is seen as a positive thing for a German chancellor not to lead on this, to be cautious, to be resistant, to have tried all other options."
Scholz does face calls from Germany's center-right opposition and some in his three-party governing coalition to be more proactive on military aid; less so from his own center-left Social Democratic Party, which for decades was steeped in the legacy of Cold War rapprochement pursued by predecessor Willy Brandt in the early 1970s.
Scholz "decided early on that he does not want to lead militarily on Ukraine assistance," Kleine-Brockhoff said, though "he wants to be a good ally and part of the alliance and in the middle of the pack."
But the cautious approach "drives allies crazy" and raises questions over whether they can count on the Germans, Kleine-Brockhoff acknowledged.
Berlin kept up its caution on the Leopard tank even after Britain announced last week that it would provide Ukraine its own Challenger 2 tanks.
The hesitancy isn't just an issue between Berlin and Kyiv, since other countries would need Germany's permission to send their own stocks of German-made Leopards to Ukraine. On Wednesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Warsaw would consider giving its tanks even without Berlin's permission.
"Consent is of secondary importance here. We will either obtain it quickly, or we will do the right thing ourselves," Morawiecki said.
British historian Timothy Garton Ash wrote in The Guardian and other newspapers this week that "to its credit, the German government's position on military support for Ukraine has moved a very long way since the eve of the Russian invasion."
But he argued that the tank issue has become "a litmus test of Germany's courage to resist (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's nuclear blackmail, overcome its own domestic cocktail of fears and doubts, and defend a free and sovereign Ukraine," and that Scholz should lead a "European Leopard plan."
Whether that will eventually happen remains to be seen. Scholz's government has insisted on close coordination with the United States, a possible reflection in part of the fact that Germany -- unlike Britain and France -- relies on the U.S. nuclear deterrent.
On Friday, Scholz's spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, denied reports that Germany had insisted it would only deliver Leopard tanks if the U.S. sends its own Abrams tanks. He rejected the notion that Berlin is trailing others and insisted it is taking the right approach.
"These are not easy decisions, and they need to be well-weighed," he said. "And this is about them being sustainable, that all can go along with them and stand behind them -- and part of a leadership performance is keeping an alliance together."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5: The Informant | How avocado became 'green gold' to Mexican drug cartels, and a deeper dive into the Pivot Airlines saga
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights some of W5's upcoming investigations, including Mexico's multi-billion dollar avocado industry run by cartels, and a continuing look into the Pivot Airlines passengers and crew who were detained for months without charges in the Dominican Republic.
Trek of a lifetime: Montreal woman sets new record after reaching South Pole on skis
Not only did Montrealer Caroline Cote make it to the South Pole on her own, she did it faster than any woman on skis before her, shattering the previous record by five days.
Elderly woman dead after suspected 'unprovoked attack' on downtown Toronto sidewalk
An elderly woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after what police are describing as an 'unprovoked attack' on a downtown Toronto sidewalk Friday morning.
Judge orders government to repatriate 4 Canadian men held in Syrian camps
A judge has ordered the Liberal government to help bring home four Canadian men being held in Syrian camps. Federal Court Justice Henry Brown has directed Ottawa to request repatriation of the men as soon as reasonably possible and provide them with passports or emergency travel documents.
Quebec historian obtains photos of salvage operation for Empress of Ireland shipwreck
The two photos that popped up for sale on eBay appeared at first glance to be nothing more than a piece of Quebec maritime nostalgia: men on a wharf in the early 20th century, with a caption reading simply "lighthouse, Gaspe 1910," but historian David Saint-Pierre, who was sent the link by a friend, immediately knew they were something more.
What you should know about Canada's new alcohol guidelines
Canada has overhauled its alcohol consumption guidance, and the difference between the new and old recommendations is stark. Here is a summary of what we know about the new guidelines.
German caution on Ukraine arms supply rooted in political culture
Germany has become one of Ukraine's leading weapons suppliers in the 11 months since Russia's invasion, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz also has gained a reputation for hesitating to take each new step -- generating impatience among allies.
'Extreme violence' was goal in bank shooting that left 2 gunmen dead in Saanich, B.C.
Police believe that two heavily armed men were planning for a shootout with police after they entered a bank in Saanich, B.C., in June and demanded cash.
Charges laid against Lethbridge parents in brutal assault of 6-week-old baby
A Lethbridge baby is in hospital, in critical condition, while her parents are behind bars, accused of her horrific abuse.
Canada
-
Trek of a lifetime: Montreal woman sets new record after reaching South Pole on skis
Not only did Montrealer Caroline Cote make it to the South Pole on her own, she did it faster than any woman on skis before her, shattering the previous record by five days.
-
Quebec historian obtains photos of salvage operation for Empress of Ireland shipwreck
The two photos that popped up for sale on eBay appeared at first glance to be nothing more than a piece of Quebec maritime nostalgia: men on a wharf in the early 20th century, with a caption reading simply "lighthouse, Gaspe 1910," but historian David Saint-Pierre, who was sent the link by a friend, immediately knew they were something more.
-
Ottawa gardeners are findings ways to bring sustainability to their urban spaces
As food prices continue to climb, more people are also turning their love for gardening into a way to save money.
-
'Extreme violence' was goal in bank shooting that left 2 gunmen dead in Saanich, B.C.
Police believe that two heavily armed men were planning for a shootout with police after they entered a bank in Saanich, B.C., in June and demanded cash.
-
Charges laid against Lethbridge parents in brutal assault of 6-week-old baby
A Lethbridge baby is in hospital, in critical condition, while her parents are behind bars, accused of her horrific abuse.
-
'A good man': Worker killed in St. Catharines industrial fire remembered by family
Ryan Konkin was recently engaged and had plans to start a food truck business with his fiancée. But the St. Catharines resident’s plans for the future were cut short last week following an explosion at the hazardous waste facility where he worked.
World
-
Turkiye condemns Sweden protests, cancels defence ministers' meeting
Turkiye on Saturday cancelled a planned visit by Sweden's defence minister in response to the Nordic country's issuing of permits for anti-Turkish protests. Turkiye's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the scheduled Jan. 27 visit by his Swedish counterpart Pål Jonson would not take place.
-
5 police officers fired after Memphis man's arrest, death
Five Memphis Police Department officers were fired for excessive use of force, failure to intervene and failure to render aid stemming from an arrest during a traffic stop of a man who later died in a hospital, officials said Friday.
-
U.K. PM Rishi Sunak fined for failing to wear seat belt, as seen in Instagram video
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was fined by police on Friday for taking off his seat belt to film a social media video in a moving car.
-
UN says Taliban divided on appeal to restore women's rights
A delegation led by the highest-ranking woman at the United Nations urged the Taliban during a four-day visit to Afghanistan that ended Friday to reverse their crackdown on women and girls. Some Taliban officials were more open to restoring women's rights but others were clearly opposed, a UN spokesman said.
-
'One of my best friends': former Afghan Olympian remembers slain lawmaker
A former Afghan lawmaker who was killed in her home on Sunday had been trying to leave the country, her friend tells CTV News.
-
4 injured at shooting near Kansas City funeral home: police
Police are investigating a shooting Friday near a Kansas City funeral home that left four people injured, one of them critically.
Politics
-
Health ministers making progress on funding talks, finding common ground: Duclos
The impasse over a new federal-provincial health-care deal has broken as both sides hone in on how to get better results from new spending, federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Friday.
-
Talks in Germany end without decision on sending Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine
Defence Minister Anita Anand was heading home from a meeting in Germany on Friday after she and her counterparts from the United States and across Europe failed to make much headway on whether to provide battle tanks to Ukraine.
-
Elizabeth May looks to sow new growth as she retakes reins of Green Party
The Green Party's Elizabeth May is keeping her attention on climate action and on internal growth after disappointing results during her brief hiatus as party leader.
Health
-
What you should know about Canada's new alcohol guidelines
Canada has overhauled its alcohol consumption guidance, and the difference between the new and old recommendations is stark. Here is a summary of what we know about the new guidelines.
-
Returning to school within 2 days of a concussion linked to faster recovery in kids: study
Returning to school within two days of a concussion can lead to faster recovery in youth and children, according to a new Canadian study.
-
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state
Nigerian health authorities confirmed an outbreak of diphtheria Friday and reported that 25 people, most of them children, have died so far in one of the worst-hit states in the country's north.
Sci-Tech
-
New emperor penguin colony discovered in Antarctica
Scientists have discovered a new emperor penguin colony in Antarctica using satellite mapping technology from the sky.
-
Girl asks police to test cookie for DNA proof of Santa
A young Rhode Island girl has finally figured out how to determine if Santa Claus is real -- DNA.
-
Professors say adapting coursework to AI writing tools can keep student use in check
Online chatbots capable of crafting academic essays are posing a quandary for Canadian universities struggling to clamp down on cheating while educating students about the limitations of using artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
-
Is there a Netflix curse on Australian Open tennis players?
Tennis is abuzz with tongue-in-cheek talk about a "Netflix curse" during the Australian Open, drawing a line from the streaming service's new docuseries about the sport to the recent rough times for Season 1 protagonists.
-
Here's what to expect from Tuesday's Oscar nominations
After a seesawing movie year where every pronouncement about the future of theatrical movies was plausible at different times -- Audiences are back! No they're not! -- the film Hollywood will crown its Oscar-winner as the best of 2022 may, ultimately, be neither a streaming title nor a box-office smash.
-
Lawyer asks judge to remove himself from Young Dolph case
The defence attorney for a man charged with fatally shooting rapper Young Dolph said Friday he has asked a judge to remove himself from the case based on claims that the judge is not being impartial.
Business
-
Wave of tech layoffs tips power back in favour of employers in sector
Members of Canada's technology industry say another wave of layoffs the sector saw this week is tipping the power dynamic back in favour of employers.
-
Statistics Canada says November saw lowest number of people on EI in 25 years
Statistics Canada says November saw the lowest number of employment insurance beneficiaries on record in 25 years. The federal agency says November marked the lowest number of people receiving EI since comparable data became available in 1997, with the exception of the summer of 2020 when the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit was in place.
-
Elon Musk takes witness stand to defend Tesla buyout tweets
Elon Musk took the witness stand Friday to defend a 2018 tweet claiming he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening.
Lifestyle
-
Ontario woman says she was too shocked to tell her mother she'd won $60M Lotto Max jackpot
An Ontario woman said she was left so speechless after learning she had won a $60-million Lotto Max jackpot, she couldn't even tell her mother the good news during their 30-minute drive home.
-
Financial success is the top priority for Gen Z when choosing jobs: survey
Financial success is the top priority for Gen Z when it comes to choosing jobs, according to a new survey by jobs website Indeed.
-
'Toxic behaviour' and how to deal with it: An expert's top tips
Dealing with toxic family members is challenging, but registered psychologist Natasha Williams says setting realistic expectations can help relationships survive.
Sports
-
Best Australian tournament since '04 for U.S. men; Djokovic lone Grand Slam champ
It's been almost two full decades since this many U.S. men reached Week 2 at the Australian Open. While that group in 2004 included a couple of Grand Slam champions, everything is all so new for the quartet there this time: Tommy Paul, who is 25; J.J. Wolf, 24; Sebastian Korda, 22; and Ben Shelton, 20, are all about to make their fourth-round debuts at Melbourne Park.
-
Going bananas: Australian Open player shares fruit with foe
Talk about going bananas: There was an unusual show of sportsmanship at the Australian Open on Saturday, when one player, Dan Evans, offered a piece of fruit to his opponent, Andrey Rublev.
-
Soccer player Dani Alves jailed in Spain for alleged sexual assault, denied bail
Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves was arrested Friday after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Spain and a judge later denied bail for the former Barcelona defender.
Autos
-
New tricks leading to alarming rate of car thefts in Toronto
At least 32 cars have been stolen In Toronto each day so far in 2023, a surprising figure spurring calls for car manufacturers to catch up in a digital arms race with tech-savvy thieves.
-
Owning a new car is getting more expensive. Here's why
The pandemic, supply chain issues and inflation have driven up the cost of owning a new car and experts say prices aren’t expected to return to pre-COVID levels anytime soon.
-
Fastest Corvette ever is all-wheel-drive gas-electric hybrid
The fastest Corvette ever made comes out later this year, and it's not powered solely by a howling V8.