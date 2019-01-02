

The Associated Press





BERLIN -- Police say a German man who drove into crowds of people and injured eight people in what appear to have been intentional attacks against foreigners has been ordered kept in detention pending possible formal charges.

The attacks began shortly after midnight on Jan.1, first in Bottrop in western Germany and later in Essen. The 50-year-old suspect, who comes from Essen, is believed to have no previous police record.

The victims included a 46-year-old Syrian woman who suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said Wednesday that a judge on Tuesday night ordered the suspect held in detention while the investigation on suspicion of attempted homicide continues.

Police say the suspect made anti-foreigner comments during his arrest and there were indications he had been treated for mental illness in the past.