German Bratwurst Museum planned at former Nazi concentration camp
Former Nazi concentration camp survivor Guenter Pappenheim walks through the camp entrance gate with the slogan 'To Each His Own' (Jedem das Seine) prior the wreath-laying ceremony on occasion of the international Holocaust remembrance day (Jan. 27) in the former Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald near Weimar, Germany, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 10:04AM EST
BERLIN -- German media are reporting on plans to build a sausage museum on the site of a former Nazi concentration camp for Jewish slave labourers.
Public broadcaster MDR, news agency DPA and others reported Thursday that the German Bratwurst Museum will be moved to the site, on the outskirts of the eastern town of Muehlhausen.
About 700 Jewish women from Eastern Europe where imprisoned at the camp during the Nazi era. It was a satellite site for the much larger Buchenwald concentration camp, which was liberated by the U.S. Army in April 1945.
Inmates of both camps were deployed as slave labourers at local arms factories.
MDR reported that the association operating the museum was unaware of the location's history, but said it was willing to commemorate the past appropriately.
