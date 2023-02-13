German ballet director suspended over feces attack on critic

A TV cameraman films the State Opera in Hanover, Germany, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP) A TV cameraman films the State Opera in Hanover, Germany, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | U-Haul hits, injures 8 pedestrians in NYC; 2 critical

A man driving a U-Haul truck swerved onto sidewalks and plowed into scooter riders in New York City on Monday, injuring at least eight people before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social