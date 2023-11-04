World

    • German airport closed after armed man breaches security with his car

    Police vehicles and ambulances arrive at a shooting scene at the Hamburg Airport, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Hamburg, Germany. (Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP) Police vehicles and ambulances arrive at a shooting scene at the Hamburg Airport, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Hamburg, Germany. (Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP)
    BERLIN -

    The airport in the northern German city of Hamburg was closed to passengers, and flights were cancelled Saturday night after a vehicle broke through security and entered the premises, German news agency dpa reported.

    Federal police said an armed man had broken through a gate with his vehicle and fired twice into the air with a weapon. Police also said that the man's wife had previously contacted them about a possible child abduction.

    Several local German media reported that the man had two children inside his car.

    Federal police spokesman Thomas Gerbert told dpa that a large number of officers from state and federal police were on site and in the vicinity of the vehicle.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News