Georgian Prime minister resigns, cites party views at odds
Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili speaks during a news conference before a bilateral meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at State Department Monday, May 21, 2018, in Washington. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018 2:00PM EDT
TBILISI, Georgia - The prime minister of Georgia says he has decided to step down, citing differences within the ruling party.
Giorgi Kvirikashvili said Wednesday that he and the leader of the ruling Georgian Dream Party, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, disagreed over economic issues. He wouldn't elaborate.
Kvirikashvili's move reflects escalating political infighting in the ex-Soviet Caucasus region nation.
In recent weeks, Kvirikashvili and his Cabinet have been targets of protests sparked by a court ruling over the December killings of two teenagers in Tbilisi. Protesters accuse the Cabinet and prosecutors of handling the investigation poorly and were calling for Kvirikashvili's resignation.
It will be up to the parliament controlled by Georgian Dream to name the new prime minister
