World

    • Georgia's president vetoes media law that has provoked weeks of protests

    Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili gestures while speaking during an interview with The Associated Press, in Tbilisi, Georgia, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov) Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili gestures while speaking during an interview with The Associated Press, in Tbilisi, Georgia, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)
    TBILISI, Georgia -

    Georgia's president on Saturday vetoed the so-called “Russian law” targeting media that has sparked weeks of mass protests.

    The law would require media and NGOs to register as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power” if they receive more than 20 per cent of their funding from abroad. Critics of the bill say it closely resembles legislation used by the Kremlin to silence opponents, and that it will obstruct Georgia’s bid to join the EU.

    President Salome Zourabichvili, who is increasingly at odds with Georgia’s ruling party, said on Saturday that the law contradicts Georgia’s constitution and “all European standards,” and added that it “must be abolished.”

    The ruling party, Georgian Dream, has a majority sufficient to override Zourabichvili’s veto, and is widely expected to do so in the coming days. The Georgian government insists that the law is intended to promote transparency and curb what it deems harmful foreign influence in the country of 3.7 million

