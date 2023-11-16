World

    • U.S. ethics panel says it found 'substantial evidence' of lawbreaking by Republican Rep. George Santos

    Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., watches on the House floor at the Capitol in Washington, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., watches on the House floor at the Capitol in Washington, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
    WASHINGTON -

    The House Ethics panel said Thursday it has found "substantial evidence" of lawbreaking by Republican Rep. George Santos of New York and has referred its findings to the Justice Department.

    The committee said that Santos' conduct warrants public condemnation, is beneath the dignity of the office, and has brought severe discredit upon the House.

    Santos has maintained his innocence and refused to resign despite calls from many of his colleagues to do so.

    The panel said Santos knowingly caused his campaign committee to file false or incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission; used campaign funds for personal purposes; and engaged in violations of the Ethics in Government Act as it relates to financial disclosure statements filed with the House.

