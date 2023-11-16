U.S. ethics panel says it found 'substantial evidence' of lawbreaking by Republican Rep. George Santos
The House Ethics panel said Thursday it has found "substantial evidence" of lawbreaking by Republican Rep. George Santos of New York and has referred its findings to the Justice Department.
The committee said that Santos' conduct warrants public condemnation, is beneath the dignity of the office, and has brought severe discredit upon the House.
Santos has maintained his innocence and refused to resign despite calls from many of his colleagues to do so.
The panel said Santos knowingly caused his campaign committee to file false or incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission; used campaign funds for personal purposes; and engaged in violations of the Ethics in Government Act as it relates to financial disclosure statements filed with the House.
Here's what the jury in murder-terrorism trial of accused London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman didn't hear
Now that the jury is deliberating the verdict for Nathaniel Veltman, a publication ban on reporting evidence heard in the absence of the jury has expired.
OPINION As millions of mortgages approach renewal, what will Canada's real estate market look like?
As some COVID-era mortgages approach their renewal dates, many homeowners and potential homebuyers may be curious about whether the country is on the cusp of a buyer's market. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains some of the key factors affecting Canada's current real estate landscape, and what homeowners can expect as their mortgages come up for renewal.
Gene therapy for sickle cell and thalassemia gets approval in the U.K., a world first
Britain's medicines regulator has authorized the world's first gene therapy treatment for sickle cell disease, in a move that could offer relief to thousands of people with the crippling disease in the U.K.
Video shows rocky Air Canada landing at Toronto Pearson
An Air Canada plane was caught bouncing from side to side on camera during a rough landing at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Monday.
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
OPINION 5 things the new season of 'The Crown' got wrong -- and 1 thing it got right
After a roller-coaster year for the Royal Family, the arrival of the ever-popular series 'The Crown' on streaming giant Netflix was always going to ruffle a few feathers, writes royal commentator Afua Hagan in a column for CTVNews.ca.
'Dances With Wolves' actor asks Nevada Supreme Court to drop all charges
The lawyer for Nathan Chasing Horse has asked the Nevada Supreme Court to drop all charges against the 'Dances With Wolves' actor and self-described medicine man.
WATCH Why Canadians should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates
Amid a drop in inflation, there's speculation from some financial analysts that the Bank of Canada may start to lower the country's benchmark interest rate, however one economist is warning that even with the possibility of cuts, homeowners should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates.
BREAKING Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge reopens after Pro-Palestinian demonstration
Traffic on Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge has resumed after a pro-Palestinian demonstration closed the bridge in both directions.
BREAKING
Mountain in New Brunswick with racist slur in title to be called by Indigenous name
New Brunswick says that starting in January a slur against Indigenous women will no longer be part of the name of a mountain, community and protected natural area.
Tech giant Amazon's first Canadian wind farm project to be located in Alberta
Announcement of a new wind farm marks Amazon's fourth renewable energy project in Canada and comes on the heels of the recent opening of the company's Travers Solar Project, which is also located in southern Alberta and is the largest solar farm ever constructed in Canada.
'An intentional act': Driver arrested after woman killed, two others injured-in North York collision
A man intentionally struck three people he knew in a North York parking lot Wednesday afternoon, leaving one of them dead and two others seriously injured, Toronto police said.
German authorities raid properties linked to group suspected of promoting Iranian ideology
German police raided 54 locations across the country on Thursday in an investigation of a Hamburg-based organization suspected of promoting the Iranian leadership's ideology and possibly supporting activities of Hezbollah in Germany, the government said.
Palestinians in parts of southern Gaza said they received evacuation notices Thursday. The signal that fighting is about to expand in the south comes a day after Israeli forces began searching a north Gaza hospital where they claimed Hamas militants operate -- a claim that Hamas and hospital staff deny.
UN Security Council adopts resolution calling for urgent humanitarian pauses and corridors in Gaza
The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday adopted its first resolution since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, calling for 'urgent and extended humanitarian pauses' in Gaza to address the escalating crisis for Palestinian civilians during Israel's aerial and ground attacks.
Indian authorities contact Thai cave rescue team as urgency increases to reach trapped men
Indian authorities trying to rescue dozens of workers trapped for more than 90 hours deep inside a Himalayan mountain have reached out for international help, contacting the Thai team that rescued a boys’ soccer team from a flooded cave in 2018.
Russian court convicts a woman for protesting the war in Ukraine in latest crackdown on free speech
A Russian court on Thursday convicted an artist and musician for replacing supermarket price tags with antiwar slogans and sentenced her to seven years in prison, Russian media reported.
George Santos won't seek reelection after scathing U.S. ethics report cites evidence of lawbreaking
The U.S. House Ethics committee in a scathing report Thursday said it has amassed 'overwhelming evidence' of lawbreaking by Rep. George Santos of New York that has been sent to the Justice Department, concluding flatly that the Republican 'cannot be trusted' after a monthslong investigation into his conduct.
Full day of bilateral meetings and plenaries await Trudeau at APEC summit by the bay
With the fireworks and formalities done, it's time for delegates at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit to get down to business, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with a coterie of Pacific Rim leaders.
-
A lawyer for a former RCMP intelligence official charged with leaking secrets is telling a jury his client did not betray Canada, but acted on a "clear and grave threat."
-
The federal government is running out of time to introduce and pass a key piece of legislation in the Liberal-NDP deal.
Cancer patients and survivors gather to talk about the future of 'precision medicine'
Precision medicine is an approach tailoring treatment for individual cancer patients, taking into account the genetic make-up of each tumour and the personal characteristics of each person. For some Canadians, it's been life-changing.
-
-
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says eight cases of a rare strain of Salmonella in the province have been linked to imported cantaloupes subject to a Health Canada recall.
How to spot the lost NASA tool bag orbiting Earth
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users
A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the U.S. tech giant amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.
-
Nepal's government decided to ban the popular social media app TikTok on Monday, saying it was disrupting 'social harmony' in the country.
Ryan Reynolds becomes newest member of Order of British Columbia
Ryan Reynolds is the newest member of the Order of British Columbia.
-
New York state sued PepsiCo on Wednesday in an effort to hold the soda-and-snack food giant partly responsible for litter that winds up in bodies of water supplying the city of Buffalo with drinking water.
-
Raids on storage facilities in New York City turned up a huge haul of counterfeit handbags, shoes and other luxury merchandise that could have been worth more than $1 billion if the knockoffs had been real, federal authorities announced.
The 'world's skinniest hotel' can only fit one room per floor
A new hotel in Indonesia is trying to nab the title of being the 'world's skinniest.' But its creator says the project isn’t just about trying to set a world record – it’s about getting international attention for the small town he calls home.
-
If half of U.S. animal-based food was replaced with plant-based substitutes by 2030, the reduction in emissions for that year would be the equivalent of taking 47.5 million vehicles off the road, a new study finds.
-
An expert scientific committee advising the British government recommended for the first time Tuesday that children should be immunized with the chickenpox vaccine -- decades after the shots were made widely available in other countries, including the U.S., Canada and Australia.
Canada suffers third straight loss, exits FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia
Canada exited the FIFA U-17 World Cup on Thursday, beaten 5-1 by Mali for its third straight loss. The defeat dropped the Canadian men's all-time record to 0-20-4 in eight trips to the tournament.
-
A breakout season has made Italy's Joel Retornaz the favourite entering the upcoming European Curling Championships in Scotland.
-
Australia had South Africa in deep trouble on 44-4 when rain stopped play in the second semifinal match at the Cricket World Cup on Thursday. The players came off with 14 overs having been bowled at Eden Gardens and the Proteas experiencing more last-four pain as they seek to reach the final for the first time.
Parkland strikes electric vehicle station funding deal with Infrastructure Bank
More electric vehicle charging stations are on the way as the Canada Infrastructure Bank says it has signed a second funding deal to expand fast-charging options. The federal Crown corporation says it will provide up to $210 million in loans to help Parkland Corp. expand its charging network by upwards of 2,000 fast-charging ports.
-
Voting on a tentative contract agreement between General Motors and the United Auto Workers union that ended a six-week strike against the company appears too close to call after the latest tallies at several GM factories were announced Wednesday.
-
Production workers at Ford's Louisville assembly and Kentucky truck plants have voted against the tentative labour agreement, while skilled trades workers voted in favour, the local chapter of the United Auto Workers said on Monday.