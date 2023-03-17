George Santos refuses to quit, brazenly says 'truth still matters'

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., laughs before U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool, File) Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., laughs before U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social