Generals from North, South Korea discuss easing military confrontation
South Korean army soldiers patrol along the barbed-wire fence in South Korea's Paju, near the border with North Korea, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, July 30, 2018 11:18PM EDT
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - Generals from the rival Koreas are meeting at their tense border for talks on how to ease military confrontation.
Seoul's Defence Ministry says Tuesday's general-level talks at the border village of Panmunjom are part of efforts to implement April's inter-Korean summit military agreements.
During the summit, the rival Korean leaders agreed to work to pull back from the danger of another war on the Korean Peninsula.
South Korean media report the talks may focus on dropping the number of military guards at a jointly controlled area at Panmunjom and withdrawing heavy weapons from the site.
The meeting comes four days after North Korea returned the reported remains of U.S. soldiers missing from the 1950-53 Korean War.