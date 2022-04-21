Gaza violence intensifies as Jerusalem clashes resume
Israel's air force and Palestinian militants traded fire across the Gaza frontier early Thursday as clashes erupted again at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site, worsening an escalation that has been eerily similar to the lead-up to last year's Israel-Gaza war.
The Gaza violence, fuelled by the unrest between Israeli police and Palestinians in Jerusalem, appears to be the heaviest-cross-border fighting since last year's 11-day war and comes despite efforts to prevent a repeat. A rocket fired from Gaza earlier this week was the first to have been launched since the war.
The latest Israeli-Palestinian tensions boiled over after a series of deadly attacks by Palestinians against Israelis, which then sparked days-long, sometimes lethal, arrest raids by the military in a flashpoint West Bank city and spread into daily clashes in Jerusalem. This year, the Muslim holy month of Ramadan has coincided with Passover, a time of heightened religious observances and visits by large numbers of people to Jerusalem.
Palestinian militants fired two rockets toward Israel from the Gaza Strip late Wednesday and early Thursday, and Israeli aircraft hit militant targets in the seaside, Hamas-ruled enclave. One rocket landed in the southern Israeli city of Sderot, a frequent target, and another fell short and landed in Gaza, the Israeli military said. The launches set off air-raid sirens across parts of southern Israel, disrupting the quiet of the Passover holiday week.
Early Thursday, Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes in the central Gaza Strip, local media reported. Social media posts by activists showed smoke billowing in the air. The Israeli military said the airstrikes were aimed at a militant site and the entrance of a tunnel leading to an underground complex holding chemicals to make rockets.
The military later said its planes attacked another Hamas compound after an anti-aircraft missile was fired from Gaza. It said the missile failed to hit its target and no injuries or damage were reported.
In Jerusalem, Israeli police said dozens of masked protesters holed up in the Al-Aqsa Mosque early Thursday, sealed the doors and began throwing rocks and firecrackers. Police said they attempted to disperse the Palestinians using "riot dispersal means," without elaborating, and that forces did not enter the mosque itself.
A Palestinian official from the Waqf, which administers the site, said large numbers of police used stun grenades to clear out the site. He said police also fired stun grenades and rubber-coated bullets against Palestinians who had sealed themselves inside the mosque. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the incident with the media.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said 20 people were injured, one critically.
Similar clashes have taken place throughout the week, while fiercer ones broke out at the site earlier this month, wounding more than 150 Palestinians and three police officers.
The Palestinians have accused Israeli police of using excessive force at the holy site, and Palestinian social media have been filled with videos showing Israeli forces striking what appear to be unarmed Palestinians, including women. Police say Palestinians instigate the violence and have released their own videos showing young Palestinian men throwing rocks and fireworks toward the security forces. Police say the Palestinians are desecrating their own shrine and putting others at risk.
An emergency meeting of a regional Arab committee convened in Jordan Thursday over what it called "illegal Israeli policies and measures" in Jerusalem. It condemned the Israeli actions, called them provocative and called on Israel to ensure that only Muslims worship at the site.
The committee includes member countries who have recently normalized ties with Israel, including the United Arab Emirates. The country's top diplomat, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke by phone Thursday. Al Nahyan called for stability, according to the United Arab Emirates' state-run WAM news agency.
A U.S. State Department delegation is also in the region in a bid to secure calm.
The scenes of rocket fire and repeated violence in Jerusalem recalled the run-up to last year's war. Last year, the violence also spread to mixed Jewish-Arab cities, which hasn't happened in the current wave of unrest.
On Wednesday, hundreds of flag-waving Israeli ultra-nationalists marched toward predominantly Palestinian areas around Jerusalem's Old City, a demonstration of Israeli control over the disputed city seen as a provocation by Palestinians. Last year's war erupted during a similar march, when Gaza militants, declaring themselves the guardians of Jerusalem, fired a barrage of rockets toward the holy city.
Those events, along with other developments, led to an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas that killed over 250 Palestinians and 14 people in Israel, causing extensive damage in Gaza.
This year, Israeli police closed the main road leading to the Damascus Gate of the Old City and the heart of Muslim Quarter. After some pushing and shoving with police, the marchers rallied near the barricades, waving flags, singing and chanting.
Israeli nationalists stage such marches to try to assert sovereignty over east Jerusalem, which Israel seized in 1967, along with the West Bank and Gaza, and annexed in a move not recognized internationally. The Palestinians seek an independent state in all three territories and consider east Jerusalem their capital.
The hilltop shrine in the Old City is the emotional ground zero of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the center of previous rounds of violence. Known to Muslims as the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, it is the third holiest site in Islam. It is also the holiest site in Judaism, revered by Jews as the Temple Mount, the site of their biblical temples.
Israel says it is maintaining a decades-old status quo at the site, which prevents Jews from praying there. But during the Passover holiday this year, visits by Jews have skyrocketed and in some cases Jews have been praying at the compound. Palestinians view the visits, under police escort, as a provocation and possible prelude to Israel taking over the site or partitioning it.
For Palestinians, the mosque compound, administered by Muslim clerics, is also a rare place in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem where they have a measure of control.
Palestinian militant groups in Gaza -- the ruling Hamas and the smaller Islamic Jihad -- have positioned themselves as defenders of the Jerusalem holy site. On Wednesday, Hamas said Israel would bear "full responsibility for the repercussions" if it allowed the marchers "to approach our holy sites."
------
Associated Press writers Fares Akram in Hamilton, Canada, and Isabel DeBre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin claims Mariupol win but won't storm Ukrainian holdout
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the strategic city of Mariupol on Thursday, even as he ordered his troops not to risk more losses by storming the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the war's iconic battleground.
Freeland, allies walk out of G20 meeting over Russian participation
Canadian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, joined allies in staging a walkout of a G20 meeting in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday in protest of Russia's involvement.
Is the new normal too expensive? Inflation creating affordability concerns
With Canada's annual inflation at its highest point in over 30 years, experts say Canadians can anticipate everything from filling up your car to eating at a restaurant with friends to cost more than what it used to, warning that prices will likely not decrease for some time.
Queen Elizabeth II privately celebrates 96th birthday
Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 96th birthday privately on Thursday, retreating to the Sandringham estate in eastern England that has offered the monarch and her late husband, Prince Philip, a refuge from the affairs of state.
Travellers to Canada must still wear masks for two weeks, despite relaxed provincial measures
Despite provinces and territories having lifted most of their pandemic restrictions, including mask mandates, the federal government still requires that incoming travellers to Canada wear a mask for two weeks.
Years of fruitful relations between Disney, Florida at risk
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking lawmakers to end Disney's government in a move that jeopardizes the symbiotic relationship between the state and company.
Nova Scotia taxi driver leaves $1.68 million to local hospital in his will
It was no surprise that beloved Antigonish, N.S., taxi driver John MacLellan gave what money he had to the local hospital in his will, family friend Margie Zinck said.
Victoria arson investigation underway after gas poured into home while family of 5 slept
Police and firefighters are investigating after a family of five, including three children, narrowly escaped an arson attack on their Victoria home overnight.
U.S. Justice Department to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
The U.S. Justice Department is filing an appeal seeking to overturn a judge’s order that voided the federal mask mandate on planes and trains and in travel hubs, officials said.
Canada
-
Canada needs a stronger COVID-19 detection system, experts say
Experts say Canada needs to develop a robust system to detect COVID-19 activity in the absence of wide-scale PCR testing. Since the onset of the Omicron variant, provinces and territories have scaled back access to gold-standard PCR testing, citing the lack of capacity to keep up with demand and the need to free up health-care resources.
-
Sask. First Nation's initial search of former residential school site reveals 14 'possible burials'
A Saskatchewan First Nation discovered 14 "possible burials" on the site of a former residential school, as part of its first of three ground penetrating radar searches.
-
Victoria arson investigation underway after gas poured into home while family of 5 slept
Police and firefighters are investigating after a family of five, including three children, narrowly escaped an arson attack on their Victoria home overnight.
-
Nova Scotia taxi driver leaves $1.68 million to local hospital in his will
It was no surprise that beloved Antigonish, N.S., taxi driver John MacLellan gave what money he had to the local hospital in his will, family friend Margie Zinck said.
-
Is the new normal too expensive? Inflation creating affordability concerns
With Canada's annual inflation at its highest point in over 30 years, experts say Canadians can anticipate everything from filling up your car to eating at a restaurant with friends to cost more than what it used to, warning that prices will likely not decrease for some time.
-
Anglican archbishop facing sexual misconduct allegations resigns
The Anglican Church of Canada says an archbishop has resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct.
World
-
Ukraine updates: 7.7 million displaced inside Ukraine, UN says
What's happening in Ukraine on Thursday: The UN migration agency says the number of people displaced within Ukraine since Russia's invasion began has risen to 7.7 million.
-
Gaza violence intensifies as Jerusalem clashes resume
Israel's air force and Palestinian militants traded fire across the Gaza frontier early Thursday as clashes erupted again at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site, worsening an escalation that has been eerily similar to the lead-up to last year's Israel-Gaza war.
-
Taiwan investigates local TV network after it aired false reports of Chinese invasion
The Taiwanese government is investigating a local TV news station after it aired alarming false reports of a Chinese invasion against the self-ruled island.
-
Russia tests nuclear-capable missile that Putin calls world's best
In a show of strength two months into its assault on Ukraine, Russia test-launched a new nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile which President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday would make Moscow's enemies stop and think.
-
Police look to identify the body of child found in a wooded area in Indiana
Indiana officials have asked the public for help identifying a child who was found dead Saturday in a heavily wooded area in southern Indiana.
-
Ukraine's air force has added about 20 more operational aircraft after influx of spare parts, senior U.S. defence official says
The Ukrainian Air Force has added about 20 more operational aircraft to its fleet because of an influx of spare parts, according to a senior U.S. defence official.
Politics
-
Freeland, allies walk out of G20 meeting over Russian participation
Canadian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, joined allies in staging a walkout of a G20 meeting in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday in protest of Russia's involvement.
-
PM tight-lipped on any details surrounding sending heavy artillery to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government are remaining tight-lipped about Canada sending heavy artillery to Ukraine, citing 'operational security.'
-
Countrywide crackdown on handguns needed, advocates tell minister
Prominent firearm-control advocates are urging the Liberal government to abandon plans to allow provinces to ban handguns, saying regional measures will lead to a disastrous patchwork across Canada.
Health
-
U.S. FDA investigating Lucky Charms illness reports, no Canadian recalls to date
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating dozens of reports of customers getting ill after eating Lucky Charms cereal, but no Canadian recalls have been issued yet.
-
Travellers to Canada must still wear masks for two weeks, despite relaxed provincial measures
Despite provinces and territories having lifted most of their pandemic restrictions, including mask mandates, the federal government still requires that incoming travellers to Canada wear a mask for two weeks.
-
Ohio doctor found not guilty in 14 hospital patient deaths
A jury on Wednesday acquitted an Ohio doctor accused of ordering excessive amounts of painkillers that led to multiple patient deaths at a Columbus-area hospital following a weekslong trial.
Sci-Tech
-
Pterosaurs were covered with colourful feathers, study says
Pterosaurs ruled the skies during the age of the dinosaurs. Not only did these flying reptiles have feathers, but they could actually control the colour of those feathers on a cellular level to create multicolour plumage in a way similar to modern birds, new research has revealed.
-
Jupiter's moon Europa may have a habitable ice shell
On Jupiter's moon Europa, a saltwater ocean exists deep beneath a thick ice shell. Now, a surprising connection between the ice shell and the Greenland ice sheet on Earth has provided new insight: Europa's ocean may be habitable, according to a new study.
-
Japan researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance salty taste
Japanese researchers have developed computerized chopsticks that enhance salty tastes, potentially helping those who need to reduce sodium in their diets.
Entertainment
-
Johnny Depp testifies Heard attacked him, he never hit back
Actor Johnny Depp scoffed at the notion during court testimony Wednesday that his constant quarrels with ex-wife Amber Heard would ever prompt him to hit her, and insisted on cross-examination that her allegations devastated his career.
-
Rudy Giuliani unmasked on 'The Masked Singer'
Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and former attorney to ex-President Donald Trump, was unmasked on Wednesday's episode of Fox's 'The Masked Singer.'
-
NeNe Leakes sues saying racism accepted on 'Real Housewives'
Former star of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' NeNe Leakes sued the companies behind the show on Wednesday, alleging that they fostered and tolerated a hostile and racist work environment.
Business
-
Is the new normal too expensive? Inflation creating affordability concerns
With Canada's annual inflation at its highest point in over 30 years, experts say Canadians can anticipate everything from filling up your car to eating at a restaurant with friends to cost more than what it used to, warning that prices will likely not decrease for some time.
-
Six charts that tell the story of Canada's soaring inflation
Using Statistics Canada data, CTVNews.ca has created a series of charts to highlight the sharp rise in prices across major sectors that's fuelling inflation.
-
Are you adjusting your budget to account for inflation? We want to hear from you
With Canada's annual inflation at its highest point in more than 30 years, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you about how you may be cutting costs.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians working remotely struggle to disconnect from their jobs, report says
A new report has found that 28 per cent of Canadians are experiencing challenges disconnecting from their jobs after regular work hours, a trend experts at LifeWorks say is continuing to impact employees' mental health.
-
Queen Elizabeth gets own Barbie doll for Platinum Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth is being honoured with a Barbie doll in her likeness to mark her Platinum Jubilee this year.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Sports
-
Embiid hits dagger in OT and Sixers take 3-0 series lead over Raptors
Joel Embiid scored a dagger three-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in overtime to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 104-101 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, taking a 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.
-
Parachute demonstration at Nationals game triggers false alarm evacuation at U.S. Capitol
A military parachute event featuring the Army Golden Knights at Washington's Nationals Park Wednesday night inadvertently triggered a 'probable threat' warning at the U.S. Capitol and prompted an evacuation order, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.
-
Russian, Belarusian players allowed at Canada's National Bank Open, for now
Russian and Belarusian players will be allowed to participate in the upcoming National Bank Open tennis tournaments this August in Toronto and Montreal, at least for now.
Autos
-
Ford recalls more than 650K trucks; windshield wipers can fail
Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. because the windshield wipers can break and fail.
-
Tesla record profit blows away estimates
Tesla has posted record profits once again, overcoming supply chain issues that have dogged the broader auto industry to blow away Wall Street's forecast for the company for the first quarter of 2022.
-
Bike rack obscuring licence plate nets Calgarian $162 fine
A bike rack on the back of his car cost a Calgary man $162 when he was stopped by police after returning from a cycling trip with his wife.