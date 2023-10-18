Gaza's doctors struggle to save hospital blast survivors as Middle East rage grows
Doctors in Gaza City faced with dwindling medical supplies performed surgery on hospital floors, often without anesthesia, in a desperate bid to save badly wounded victims of a massive blast that killed civilians sheltering in a nearby hospital amid Israeli bombings and a blockade of the territory.
The Hamas militant group blamed the blast on an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military blamed a rocket misfired by other Palestinian militants. At least 500 people were killed, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said.
Rage at the hospital carnage spread through the Middle East as U.S. President Joe Biden landed in Israel in hopes of stopping a spread of the war, which started after Hamas militants attacked towns and cities across southern Israel Oct. 7.
Biden embraced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his arrival and later said the blast appeared not to be Israel's fault. "Based on what I've seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you," he told Netanyahu in remarks in front of the media.
During his visit, Biden planned to meet with first responders and with family members of those who were killed, wounded or taken hostage in the Hamas attack.
Shortly before Biden's arrival, Palestinian rocket attacks on Israel resumed after a 12-hour lull.
Israeli strikes on Gaza continued on Wednesday, including attacks on cities in south Gaza that Israel had described as "safe zones" for Palestinian civilians.
After the hospital blast, Jordan cancelled a meeting between Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah II, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. Biden will now visit only Israel, a White House official said.
The war between Israel and Hamas was "pushing the region to the brink," Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told state-run television.
The Israeli military held a briefing Wednesday morning laying out its case for why it was not responsible for the explosion at the al-Ahli Hospital. It was not firing in the area, Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.
Instead, Hagari said, Israeli radar confirmed a rocket barrage fired by the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad from a nearby cemetery at that time of the blast, around 6:59 p.m. Independent video showed one of the rockets in the barrage falling out of the sky, he said.
The misfired rocket hit the parking lot outside the hospital. Were it an airstrike, there would have been a crater there; instead, the fiery blast came from the misfired rocket's warhead and its unspent propellant, he said.
The Israeli military also released a recording they said was between two Hamas militants discussing the blast, during which the speakers say it was believed to be an Islamic Jihad misfire and that the shrapnel appeared to be from IJ weapons, not Israel's.
Hagari said Israeli's intelligence would be shared with U.S. and British officials. He also questioned the death toll provided by Gaza's Hamas-led health ministry.
Since the war began, roughly 450 rockets fired at Israel by militant groups had landed in Gaza, the military said.
Hamas called Tuesday's hospital blast "a horrific massacre," saying it was caused by an Israeli strike.
Islamic Jihad dismissed Israel's claims, accusing Israel of "trying hard to evade responsibility for the brutal massacre it committed."
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News, right at your fingertips
The group pointed to Israel's order that Al-Ahli be evacuated and reports of a previous strike at the hospital as proof that the hospital was an Israeli target. It also said the scale of the explosion, the angle of the bomb's fall and the extent of the destruction all pointed to Israel.
The blast left gruesome scenes. Hundreds of Palestinians had taken refuge in al-Ahli and other hospitals in Gaza City, hoping they would be spared bombardment after Israel ordered all residents of the city and surrounding areas to evacuate to the southern Gaza Strip.
Ghassan Abu Sitta, a plastic surgeon working at al-Alhi, said he heard a loud explosion and the ceiling of his operating room collapsed.
"The wounded started stumbling toward us," he wrote in an account posted to Facebook. He saw hundreds of dead and severely wounded people. "I put a tourniquet on the thigh of a man who had his leg blown off and then went to tend to a man with a penetrating neck injury," he said.
Video that The Associated Press confirmed was from the hospital showed the hospital grounds strewn with torn bodies, many of them young children, as fire engulfed the building. The grass was strewn with blankets, school backpacks and other belongings. On Wednesday morning the blast scene was littered with charred cars and the ground was blackened by debris.
Ambulances and private cars rushed some 350 casualties to Gaza City's main hospital, al-Shifa, which was already overwhelmed with wounded from other strikes, said its director, Mohammed Abu Selmia.
Victims arrived with gruesome injuries, Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra said. Some were decapitated, disemboweled, or missing limbs.
Doctors in the overwhelmed hospital resorted to performing surgery on floors and in the halls, mostly without anesthesia.
"We need equipment, we need medicine, we need beds, we need anesthesia, we need everything," Abu Selmia said. He warned that fuel for the hospital's generators would run out within hours, forcing a complete shutdown, unless supplies enter the Gaza Strip.
The bloodshed unfolded as the U.S. tried to convince Israel to allow the delivery of supplies to desperate civilians, aid groups and hospitals in the tiny Gaza Strip, which has been under a complete siege since Hamas' deadly rampage last week. Hundreds of thousands of increasingly desperate people were searching for bread and water.
The Gaza Health Ministry said at least 3,200 people have been killed in Gaza and 11,000 wounded. Another 1,200 people across Gaza are believed to be buried under the rubble, alive or dead, health authorities said.
More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly civilians who were slain in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack. The assault also resulted in some 200 being taken captive into Gaza. Militants in Gaza have launched rockets every day since, aiming at cities across Israel.
Protests erupted across the Middle East. In Amman, a palace statement said Jordan's king condemned "the ugly massacre perpetrated by Israel against innocent civilians."
The king "warned that this war, which has entered a dangerous phase, will plunge the region into an unspeakable disaster," the statement said.
With troops massed along the border, Israel has been expected to launch a ground invasion into Gaza.
Throughout the day Tuesday, airstrikes killed dozens of civilians and at least one senior Hamas figure in the southern half of the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli military told fleeing Palestinians to go. An Associated Press reporter saw around 50 bodies brought to Nasser Hospital after strikes in the southern city of Khan Younis.
The Israeli military said it was targeting Hamas hideouts, infrastructure and command centers.
Netanyahu sought to put the blame on Hamas for Israel's retaliatory attacks and the rising civilian casualties in Gaza. "Not only is it targeting and murdering civilians with unprecedented savagery, it's hiding behind civilians," he said.
With Israel barring entry of most water, fuel and food into Gaza since Hamas' brutal attack, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken secured an agreement with Netanyahu to discuss creation of a mechanism for delivering aid to the territory's 2.3 million people. But aid was not getting in as of Wednesday morning.
More than 1 million Palestinians have fled their homes -- roughly half of Gaza's population -- and 60% are now in the approximately 14-kilometer (8-mile) long area south of the evacuation zone, the U.N. said.
The Israeli military again called on Palestinians to move out of Gaza City and head south, saying that if aid were to be delivered it would be near the city of Khan Younis in south Gaza.
At the Rafah crossing, Gaza's only connection to Egypt, truckloads of aid have been waiting to enter.
No humanitarian aid was passing through Rafah as of Wednesday morning, an Egyptian official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to speak with the media.
------
Debre and Nessman reported from Jerusalem. Lee reported from Amman. Associated Press journalists Amy Teibel in Jerusalem; Samya Kullab in Baghdad; Abby Sewell in Beirut; Samy Magdy and Jack Jeffrey in Cairo; and Ashraf Sweilam in el-Arish, Egypt contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gaza's doctors struggle to save hospital blast survivors as Middle East rage grows
Doctors in Gaza City faced with dwindling medical supplies performed surgery on hospital floors, often without anesthesia, in a desperate bid to save badly wounded victims of a massive blast that killed civilians sheltering in a nearby hospital.
Trudeau calls report of Gaza hospital blast 'horrific' and 'unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the news coming out of Gaza on Tuesday was 'horrific and absolutely unacceptable' after the Gaza Health Ministry reported that hundreds have been killed in a blast at a Gaza City hospital.
Alberta school trustee claimed 'the Holy Spirit' told her to post Pride flag, Nazis swastika meme
"Do it, go for it," is what a Red Deer school trustee says "the Holy Spirit" told her to do before she posted a meme that likens the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.
Canadian government 'actively examining' options to crack down on short-term rentals: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is 'actively' exploring options to help provinces return short-term rentals to the long-term rental market and increase housing stock across the county.
Most Canadians think lasting peace between Israel, Palestinians is not possible: poll
A majority of Canadians don't think lasting peace is possible between Israelis and Palestinians, a new poll suggests. Slightly more than half of the people responding to the Leger poll said lasting peace isn't possible, while less than one-fifth said a peaceful solution can be reached.
OPINION What should you do after receiving an inheritance? Financial expert weighs in
If you recently received an inheritance, or expect to collect one soon, it's important that you make the most of any extra money, especially in today's rapidly changing economic landscape. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some helpful tips on what to do after receiving an inheritance.
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach numbers not seen since last winter
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada as a wave of autumn infections sweeps the population, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Manitoba man found not criminally responsible for killing parents, attacking hospital worker
A Winnipeg woman who suffered life-threatening injuries after her coworker stabbed her more than a dozen times told a judge she is haunted by the attack and fears being in public nearly two years later.
Lack of menopause support in Canada costs working women $3.3B in lost income each year: study
According to a new study by the Menopause Foundation of Canada (MFC), working women’s unmanaged menopause symptoms cost Canadian employers $237 million in lost productivity and costs women $3.3 billion in lost income each year as a result of them working reduced work hours or leaving the workforce.
Canada
-
Criminal trial of convoy organizers moves from resident to police testimony
A police liaison officer who communicated directly with 'Freedom Convoy' protesters during the winter 2022 demonstrations is expected to testify today in the criminal trial of two of its organizers.
-
Alberta school trustee claimed 'the Holy Spirit' told her to post Pride flag, Nazis swastika meme
"Do it, go for it," is what a Red Deer school trustee says "the Holy Spirit" told her to do before she posted a meme that likens the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.
-
Canada a beacon for others but must keep its promises: UN human-rights chief
The United Nations human-rights chief says Canada can boost its chances of joining the council that monitors freedom around the world by better following up on the pledges it makes at home and abroad.
-
Most Canadians think lasting peace between Israel, Palestinians is not possible: poll
A majority of Canadians don't think lasting peace is possible between Israelis and Palestinians, a new poll suggests. Slightly more than half of the people responding to the Leger poll said lasting peace isn't possible, while less than one-fifth said a peaceful solution can be reached.
-
Police give all-clear after downtown TTC subway station evacuated due to security incident
Toronto police cleared the security incident at St. Patrick subway station Tuesday evening.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach numbers not seen since last winter
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada as a wave of autumn infections sweeps the population, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
World
-
Caribbean leaders meeting in Ottawa to talk climate, trade and instability in Haiti
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is welcoming a dozen leaders from across the Caribbean to Ottawa today, as part of a two-day summit aimed at forming closer ties with Canada.
-
Father and other family members are convicted in New Mexico kidnapping and terrorism case
Jurors on Tuesday convicted a father of terrorism charges in a case that stemmed from the search for a 3-year-old boy who went missing from Georgia and was found dead hundreds of miles away at a squalid compound in northern New Mexico in 2018.
-
Las Vegas police officer gets 12 years in prison for trio of casino robberies netting $165,000
A Las Vegas police officer was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in federal prison for stealing nearly $165,000 in a trio of casino heists, including one in which he was found guilty of brandishing a department-issued weapon.
-
Gaza carnage spreads anger across Mideast, alarming U.S. allies and threatening to widen conflict
Within hours after a blast was said to have killed hundreds at a Gaza hospital, protesters hurled stones at Palestinian security forces in the occupied West Bank and at riot police in neighbouring Jordan, venting fury at their leaders for failing to stop the carnage.
-
Russian parliament moves to rescind ratification of global nuclear test ban
The lower house of the Russian parliament on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to a bill revoking the ratification of a global nuclear test ban.
-
Belgian police shoot dead suspected extremist accused of killing 2 Swedish soccer fans
Police on Tuesday shot dead a suspected Tunisian extremist accused of gunning down two Swedish soccer fans in a brazen assault on a Brussels street that sent shockwaves through Belgium and Sweden.
Politics
-
Trudeau calls report of Gaza hospital blast 'horrific' and 'unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the news coming out of Gaza on Tuesday was 'horrific and absolutely unacceptable' after the Gaza Health Ministry reported that hundreds have been killed in a blast at a Gaza City hospital.
-
UN human rights lead warns of 'consequences' for breaching humanitarian law amid Israel-Hamas war
There will be consequences if all actors in the Israel-Hamas war do not respect international human rights law, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk is warning, amid concerns about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.
-
Caribbean leaders meeting in Ottawa to talk climate, trade and instability in Haiti
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is welcoming a dozen leaders from across the Caribbean to Ottawa today, as part of a two-day summit aimed at forming closer ties with Canada.
Health
-
Lack of menopause support in Canada costs working women $3.3B in lost income each year: study
According to a new study by the Menopause Foundation of Canada (MFC), working women’s unmanaged menopause symptoms cost Canadian employers $237 million in lost productivity and costs women $3.3 billion in lost income each year as a result of them working reduced work hours or leaving the workforce.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach numbers not seen since last winter
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada as a wave of autumn infections sweeps the population, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
-
Stroke presents differently in women than men. Here are 7 symptoms to look for
Quickly recognizing the signs of stroke is one of the best ways to save a life. BE-FAST is the go-to mnemonic for identifying a stroke. It stands for balance loss, eyesight changes, face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty and time to call 911.
Sci-Tech
-
Musk's X tests US $1 fee for new users in the Philippines and New Zealand in bid to target spam
Elon Musk's social media platform X has begun charging a US $1 fee to new users in the Philippines and New Zealand, in a test designed to cut down on the spam and fake accounts flourishing on the site formerly known as Twitter.
-
Can New York's mayor speak Mandarin? No, but with AI he's making robocalls in different languages
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been using artificial intelligence to make robocalls that contort his own voice into several languages he doesn't actually speak, posing new ethical questions about the government's use of the rapidly evolving technology.
-
Australian safety watchdog fines social platform X US $385,000 for not tackling child abuse content
Australia's online safety watchdog said on Monday it had fined X -- the social media platform formerly known as Twitter -- 610,500 Australian dollars (US $385,000) for failing to fully explain how it tackled child sexual exploitation content.
Entertainment
-
Martin Scorsese is still curious -- and still awed by the possibilities of cinema
Martin Scorsese's lifelong exploration has seemingly only grown deeper and more self-examining with time. In recent years, his films have swelled in scale and ambition as he's plumbed the nature of faith ( "Silence" ) and loss ( "The Irishman" ).
-
Jada Pinkett Smith says revealing separation from Will Smith is a 'weight off my shoulders'
Jada Pinkett Smith is feeling free these days. She's no longer hiding that she's been separated from megastar husband Will Smith for seven years.
-
Maren Morris files for divorce from Ryan Hurd, citing music couple's 'irreconcilable differences'
Maren Morris has filed for divorce from her husband Ryan Hurd, citing the prominent country music couple's "irreconcilable differences" after five years of marriage.
Business
-
Lack of menopause support in Canada costs working women $3.3B in lost income each year: study
According to a new study by the Menopause Foundation of Canada (MFC), working women’s unmanaged menopause symptoms cost Canadian employers $237 million in lost productivity and costs women $3.3 billion in lost income each year as a result of them working reduced work hours or leaving the workforce.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts and yields rise as U.S. shoppers show they're still spending
Wall Street drifted to a mixed finish Tuesday following the latest signal that the U.S. economy remains solid, though perhaps too strong for the Federal Reserve's liking.
-
Slowdown in inflation supports interest rate pause next week, economists say
Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.8 per cent last month as price pressures eased across the economy, setting the stage for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady next week, economists say.
Lifestyle
-
Crushing wine grapes by foot is back. Here's why winemakers say it makes a difference
Natural wine -- which emphasizes sustainability and minimal processing -- is seeing growing interest in the U.S. even though overall wine consumption has been declining since 2015, according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, a research firm.
-
'You shouldn't lose hope, but this is pretty crazy': N.B. woman reunites with cat missing for 5 years
Morgan Daye first lost her cat Peter in 2018 when living in Milledgeville, N.B., with the feline finally being found five years later on Saint John’s west side.
-
Grandmother and granddaughter flight attendant duo hits the skies
Flight attendant Cynthia Heck finished up the safety demonstration and walked through the cabin, confirming passengers were ready for takeoff.
Sports
-
Rockets are trading Kevin Porter to Thunder, AP source says, and Oklahoma City will waive him
Kevin Porter Jr.'s time with the Houston Rockets is over, after the team agreed Tuesday to trade him and a pair of second-round draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press.
-
Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes out for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals with foot injuries
Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes are out at least for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals after suffering an injury to her left foot Sunday.
-
Canada men's rugby team to play in new four-team tournament in Spain in November
Canada will join host Spain, Brazil and the U.S. in the La Vila International Rugby Cup, a new men's tournament that will run Nov. 11 to 18 at the El Pantano stadium in the coastal town of Villajoyosa, 365 kilometres southeast of Madrid.
Autos
-
Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford calls on autoworkers to end strike, says company's future is at stake
Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford called on autoworkers to come together to end a monthlong strike that he says could cost the company the ability to invest in the future.
-
Unifor members at GM vote 80 per cent in favour of new contract
Canada's largest private-sector union says workers at General Motors Co. have a new three-year collective agreement, with 80.5 per cent of them ratifying it in a vote held online and in person.
-
UAW breaks pattern of adding factories to strikes on Fridays, says more plants could come any time
The United Auto Workers union isn't adding any factories to those that are now on strike, but its president says walkouts could be added at any moment.