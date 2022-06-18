Gaza rocket into Israel breaks 2-month lull

FILE - Palestinians gather in front of destroyed multi-story building of Hamas-affiliated insurance company, in Gaza City, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Adel Hana) FILE - Palestinians gather in front of destroyed multi-story building of Hamas-affiliated insurance company, in Gaza City, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social