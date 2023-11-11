World

    • Gaza border authority: Rafah land crossing to reopen for foreigners Sunday

    RAFAH -

    Gaza's border authority announced on Saturday that the Rafah land crossing into Egypt would reopen on Sunday for foreign passport holders.

    Evacuations from the Gaza Strip into Egypt for foreign citizens and Palestinians needing urgent medical treatment were suspended on Friday, three Egyptian security sources and a Palestinian official said.

    The Palestinian official and an Egyptian medical source said the suspension was due to problems bringing medical evacuees to Rafah from inside Gaza.

    (Reporting by Nidal Al Mughrabi; Writing by Adam Makary; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

