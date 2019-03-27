Gay sex punishable by stoning to death under new Brunei law
In this Oct. 18, 2018, file photo, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah attends a roundtable meeting at the ASEM 12 in Brussels. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019 7:49AM EDT
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Amnesty International has slammed plans by Brunei to implement what the rights group calls “vicious” Islamic criminal laws such as stoning to death for gay sex and amputation for theft.
Amnesty says the new penalties, which also apply to children, are provided for in new sections under Brunei's Sharia Penal Code and will come into effect April 3.
Brunei's sultan instituted the Sharia Penal Code in 2014 to bolster the influence of Islam in the tiny, oil-rich monarchy, which has long been known for conservative policies such as banning the public sale of liquor.
Amnesty on Wednesday called the new laws “cruel and inhuman” and urged the sultanate to “immediately halt its plans to implement these vicious punishments.”
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Gay sex punishable by stoning to death under new Brunei law
- U.S. Education Department investigating college bribery scheme
- China expels ex-Interpol president from public office, party
- Heiress hoax scores German woman celebrity treatment, and charges
- Australia says drug suspect tried to flee country by Sea-Doo