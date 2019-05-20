

Jonathan Forani, with a report from Daniele Hamamdjian





Lessons in tolerance and homosexual relationships have sparked growing outrage among religious groups in the U.K.

Some Muslim and Christian parents who have staged protests across the country believe the schools should reflect the communities in which they are based.

During a demonstration, hundreds of students at a Birmingham school were pulled from class to protest what one Muslim parent called a “positive spin” on homosexuality, which they say is incompatible with their religion. Lessons have been dropped at some schools while teachers consult parents.

“It would be a massive step backwards in education to suddenly say we won’t talk about different types of families anymore because it might upset some people,” said Sarah Hewitt-Clarkson, principal at Anderton Park Primary School.

The mandatory guidelines for primary and secondary school curriculums were announced in February, and included teaching children about mental health issues, staying safe on social media, as well as gay and lesbian relationships. Education Secretary Damian Hinds tweeted earlier this year that the universal guidelines will effort to “help young people build resilience in an ever more complex world.” They will be mandatory in all schools next year.

At a recent Birmingham demonstration, Muslim parents and children brandished signs reading “We are not homophobic people!” and “Don’t confuse our children.” In an interview with CTV News’ Daniele Hamamdjian, Rosina Afsar recalled a book about a “boy who wants to be a girl” that her 6-year-old son brought home. “It was very much saying that it’s OK to be (transgender), which was alarming for me,” said Afsar.

In other primary classes, students were read a book called Mommy, Mama, and Me, which illustrates a toddler spending the day with their lesbian parents playing hide-and-seek, dress-up and having bath time.

School administrators stress that the primary school lessons are not about sex, but about open-mindedness to a range of relationship types.

“It’s not sex education,” said Hartford Manor Primary principal Simon Kidwell. “It’s actually teaching children about difference and teaching children about tolerance.”