

Staff, CTVNews.ca





A gas line rupture just outside of Mexico, Mo. led to a major explosion early Sunday morning, according to the Audrain County Sheriff’s Office.

Nearby residents were told to stay away from the area, but the Missouri city itself wasn’t evacuated. The local sheriff’s office reported there were no deaths or serious injuries.

To ensure the safety of the residents, the gas supply to the pipeline was cut off, according to a post on the local sheriff’s office’s Facebook page. Authorities said it took around 40 minutes for the fire to “burn the remaining gas and extinguish itself.”

The area was cordoned off to allow for emergency workers and pipeline workers to access the damage.

Several nearby residents shared videos of the fire on social media which showed how the fire appeared to turn the sky orange as black smoke billowed into the air.