Gas leak in northern India leaves 11 dead, 4 hospitalized
Eleven people died and four more were hospitalized after a gas leak Sunday in northern India's Punjab state, local media reported.
The incident occurred at an industrial area in Ludhiana city, but the source of the gas leak is still unclear, police told the Press Trust of India news agency.
India's National Disaster Response Force sealed off the densely populated area and evacuated residents.
Authorities were trying to ascertain the type of gas in the leak, PTI quoted disaster response officials as saying.
Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik told the news agency it was possible that the gas may have spread from manholes.
"We are going to collect samples from manholes. It is quite likely that some chemical reacted with methane in manholes," she said.
The state's chief minister, Bhagwant Mann, said the leak came from a factory but didn't provide more details in a tweet. "All possible help is being provided," he wrote.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Maple Leafs advance to second round of playoffs for first time since 2004 after OT victory
The Toronto Maple Leafs are advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004 after defeating the Tampa Bay Lighting in overtime.
Federal government claims offer to PSAC on Friday is 'final'
The federal government says it continues to negotiate with the union representing more than 155,000 federal public servants, and has tabled what it calls a 'final' offer that addresses the four main issues at the bargaining table.
Can AI 'bring back' the dead? Debating the use of tech in the grieving process
Is it possible to recreate a dead person through artificial intelligence? Some experts are weary of how the tech could be used in the grieving process.
375 Canadians brought out of Sudan as fighting continues: officials
More than 375 Canadians have been flown out of Sudan as of Friday and at least one evacuation flight is planned Saturday as fighting continues in the northeast African nation.
Texas man kills 5 neighbours after they complained of gunfire
A man went next door with a rifle and began shooting his neighbours, killing an eight-year-old and four others inside a house near Houston, after the family asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep, authorities said Saturday.
Fossil fuel investments still necessary during clean energy transition: ex-BoC governor Carney
Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney insists achieving net-zero emissions does not necessarily mean a complete halt on investments in the oil and gas sector during the transition.
'Only in Newfoundland': Dildo, N.L., man captures phallic iceberg in Conception Bay
A Dildo, N.L., man's photo of a phallic iceberg in Newfoundland's Conception Bay is getting laughs across the globe.
Royal watchers preparing for a shorter, smaller coronation than one 70 years ago
King Charles III's coronation on May 6 is sure to be a lavish affair, even if details released so far suggest the event will be more muted than his mother's 70 years ago.
In eastern Ukraine, rockets fall like rain
Since last summer, Druzhkivka, and other cities like it in Ukraine's Donbas, have come under regular shelling from advancing Russian forces, just a few dozen kilometres away.
Canada
-
Royal watchers preparing for a shorter, smaller coronation than one 70 years ago
King Charles III's coronation on May 6 is sure to be a lavish affair, even if details released so far suggest the event will be more muted than his mother's 70 years ago.
-
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
-
Alberta's two main political rivals have baggage to shed ahead of May 29 election
Alberta’s two main provincial political party leaders are set to duel for the province's highest office starting Monday in a campaign that for both could be a case of win or go home.
-
Hillary Clinton to speak at 2023 Liberal National Convention in Ottawa
Hillary Clinton, former first lady and secretary of state of the United States, will join Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in conversation at the 2023 Liberal National Convention in Ottawa on Friday, May 5.
-
'Uncertainty and anxiety': PSAC strike impacts citizenship oaths, visa renewals and planned trips
Many who need to renew their passports and visas or even take their citizenship oaths have been waiting in limbo amid a 10-day strike by members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada.
-
PSAC picketer in roadway comes face to face with NB Power truck
There was a dramatic scene at the entrance to Base Gagetown in Oromocto, N.B., Friday when a New Brunswick Power truck came face to face with picketers in the road.
World
-
Gas leak in northern India leaves 11 dead, 4 hospitalized
Eleven people died and four more were hospitalized after a gas leak Sunday in northern India's Punjab state, local media reported. The incident occurred at an industrial area in Ludhiana city, but the source of the gas leak is still unclear, police told the Press Trust of India news agency.
-
Wrongfully convicted Kansas man to get US$7.5 million payment
A Kansas man who spent 16 years in prison for a rape and murder he didn't commit will receive US$7.5 million from the county where he was arrested and convicted of the crime.
-
Details revealed about King Charles III's coronation service
King Charles III, keen to show that he can be a unifying figure for everyone in the United Kingdom, will be crowned in a ceremony that will for the first time include the active participation of faiths other than the Church of England.
-
Judge in Catholic bankruptcy recuses over church donations
A federal judge overseeing the New Orleans Roman Catholic bankruptcy recused himself in a late-night reversal that came a week after an Associated Press report showed he donated tens of thousands of dollars to the archdiocese and consistently ruled in favor of the church in the case involving nearly 500 clergy sex abuse victims.
-
Canadian socialite pleads guilty in shooting death of Belize police officer
A Canadian socialite has plead guilty to manslaughter in the May 2021 shooting death of a senior police officer in Belize.
-
Israelis rally for 17th week against judicial overhaul plans
Tens of thousands of Israelis protested judicial overhaul proposals Saturday in the 17th weekly rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing coalition.
Politics
-
375 Canadians brought out of Sudan as fighting continues: officials
More than 375 Canadians have been flown out of Sudan as of Friday and at least one evacuation flight is planned Saturday as fighting continues in the northeast African nation.
-
Fossil fuel investments still necessary during clean energy transition: ex-BoC governor Carney
Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney insists achieving net-zero emissions does not necessarily mean a complete halt on investments in the oil and gas sector during the transition.
-
Carney says he supports Trudeau, thinks Liberal government 'on the right track' ahead of party convention
Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney says he will attend the upcoming Liberal convention in Ottawa, and that he believes the party is 'on the right track.'
Health
-
Here’s what to do if your pet eats cannabis
After marijuana was legalized for recreational use, reports of cannabis-induced toxicosis in pets have increased ‘significantly’ in Canada since 2018. Here’s what you should do if your pet gets into your weed stash.
-
Dutch court bans sperm donor who fathered at least 550
A Dutch court on Friday banned a man from donating any more of his sperm after he fathered at least 550 children in the Netherlands and other countries and misled prospective parents about the number of offspring he helped to conceive.
-
Clouds can spread antibiotic-resistant bacteria, Canadian-French study finds
The spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria poses a major threat to global health and food security as the use of antibiotics continue to grow. And now, a team of researchers from Quebec and France say bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes can even spread through the clouds.
Sci-Tech
-
Can AI 'bring back' the dead? Debating the use of tech in the grieving process
Is it possible to recreate a dead person through artificial intelligence? Some experts are weary of how the tech could be used in the grieving process.
-
China's Mars rover finds signs of recent water in sand dunes
Water may be more widespread and recent on Mars than previously thought, based on observations of Martian sand dunes by China's rover.
-
Key radar antenna stuck on Europe's Jupiter-bound spacecraft
A critical antenna is jammed on a Jupiter-bound spacecraft launched two weeks ago, the European Space Agency reported Friday.
Entertainment
-
Louis Vuitton dazzles luxury-seeking Seoul with first pre-fall show
LVMH's top fashion brand Louis Vuitton held its first-ever pre-fall fashion show on Saturday on a bridge in Seoul, the capital of a leading luxury market.
-
'Our duty to stay': New documentary chronicles first days of Russia-Ukraine war
A new documentary about the first days of the Russian invasion of Mariupol, Ukraine is premiering in Canada at the Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto.
-
James Corden addresses divided America in final 'Late Late Show'
James Corden used part of his farewell speech on Thursday's final episode of CBS' 'The Late Late Show' to address the deep rift in America over hot button issues including politics and ideology.
Business
-
Judge rules against Google, allows antitrust case to proceed
A federal judge on Friday rejected a motion from Google to toss out the government's antitrust case against it.
-
Frustration grows over wait on OxyContin maker's settlement
More than a year after OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma reached a tentative settlement over the toll of opioids that was accepted nearly universally by the groups suing the company, including thousands of people injured by the drug, money is still not rolling out.
-
Imperial Oil reports Q1 profit up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend
Imperial Oil Ltd. is raising its quarterly dividend as it reported it earned $1.25 billion in its first quarter, up from $1.17 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.
Lifestyle
-
'Only in Newfoundland': Dildo, N.L., man captures phallic iceberg in Conception Bay
A Dildo, N.L., man's photo of a phallic iceberg in Newfoundland's Conception Bay is getting laughs across the globe.
-
The last video rental store in Kingston, Ont. is closing
From the rise of the VHS tape to the switch to DVDs and Blu-ray, Classic Video in Kingston, Ont. has seen it all. But now, the store is hitting the stop button.
-
Silencing your notifications after work makes you a better leader, study says
A new study by University of Florida researchers found that ignoring work emails when at home and disconnecting from work can help you to be a better leader.
Sports
-
Maple Leafs advance to second round of playoffs for first time since 2004 after OT victory
The Toronto Maple Leafs are advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004 after defeating the Tampa Bay Lighting in overtime.
-
Record five Canadian players selected in 2023 NFL draft
Five Canadians have been selected in this year's NFL draft, the most ever.
-
Injured Embiid 'doubtful' for Game 1, says 76ers coach
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers says NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid is doubtful for Game 1 of the playoff series against the Boston Celtics with a sprained right knee.
Autos
-
Berlin sees 10th day of road blockades by climate activists
Climate activists staged a 10th straight day of protests in Berlin, blocking key roads during rush hour and bringing parts of the German capital to a standstill on Friday.
-
Leclerc beats Verstappen to pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc beat Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday to end Red Bull's streak of pole positions in Formula One this season.
-
A pizza and a set of teeth: Here are some of the stranger items left behind in Uber vehicles
Uber has revealed the most common items that Canadian riders left behind in Uber vehicles in 2023.