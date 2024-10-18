World

    • Gangs attack neighbourhoods across Haiti's capital in fresh wave of violence

    Soldiers patrol amid the sound of gunshots heard in the distance in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Oct. 17, 2024. (Odelyn Joseph / AP Photo) Soldiers patrol amid the sound of gunshots heard in the distance in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Oct. 17, 2024. (Odelyn Joseph / AP Photo)
    Share
    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -

    Multiple gangs attacked several communities in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on Friday, setting fire to homes and a church as bullets whizzed through the area.

    At least one woman was killed as gangs opened fire in Solino, St. Michel, Tabarre 27 and other neighbourhoods, with panicked residents calling radio stations since late Thursday pleading for help.

    A police union also called for help Thursday on X, saying it had information that multiple gunmen were preparing to invade Solino.

    “Immediate action is required!” it wrote.

    A spokesman for Haiti’s National Police did not immediately respond to a message for comment.

    Radio Télé Métronome reported that the swearing in of Haiti's provisional electoral council scheduled for Friday in downtown Port-au-Prince was moved to a safer area.

    It was not clear what prompted the latest attack, which comes just days after Haitian and Kenyan police leading a UN-backed mission to crack down on gang violence killed at least 20 suspected gang members in an area controlled by the 400 Mawozo gang that operates mainly in Tabarre.

    Gangs control 80 per cent of Port-au-Prince, although communities like Solino have been fighting attempts by gunmen to control it.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News