Gabon's leader calls on people to 'make noise' after mutinous soldiers detain him in attempted coup
Gabon's president called on his citizens to "make noise" after a coup attempt in the Central African country, saying he was speaking from detention in his residence.
Mutinous soldiers said Wednesday they were seizing power to overturn the results of a presidential election, and claimed to have arrested the president, whose family has held power for 55 years.
-------
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.
-------
Mutinous soldiers in Gabon said Wednesday they were seizing power to overturn the results of a presidential election, and claimed to have arrested the president, whose family has held power for 55 years.
Crowds took to the capital's streets celebrating the possible ouster of a family that's grown rich while the oil-rich country's economy has stagnated.
The coup attempt came hours after the central African country's President Ali Bongo Ondimba, 64, was declared winner of an election criticized by international observers and marred by fears of violence.
Within minutes of the announcement, gunfire was heard in the center of the capital, Libreville. Later, a dozen uniformed soldiers appeared on state television and announced that they had seized power.
Crowds took to the city's streets to celebrate the end of Bongo's reign, singing the national anthem with soldiers.
"Thank you, army. Finally, we've been waiting a long time for this moment," said Yollande Okomo, standing in front of soldiers from Gabon's elite republican guard.
Shopkeeper Viviane Mbou offered the soldiers juice, which they declined.
"Long live our army," said Jordy Dikaba, a young man walking with his friends on a street lined with armoured policemen.
There's been widespread discontent with the Bongo family for years and a coup attempt is not surprising, said Maja Bovcon Africa, senior analyst at Verisk Maplecroft, a risk assessment firm. But she said more immediate inspiration likely came from a recent spate of coups in the Sahel, where military officers have shown that they can seize power without repercussions.
Gabon's coup leaders can also play to doubts about the electoral process, Africa, the analyst, said. The vote was not transparent and practically held behind closed doors, she said.
Every vote held in Gabon since the country's return to a multi-party system in 1990 has ended in violence. Clashes between government forces and protesters following the 2016 election killed four people, according to official figures. The opposition said the death toll was far higher.
"Gabon's electoral laws and framework do not ensure credible elections," Freedom House said in its 2023 country assessment.
The soldiers who claimed power Wednesday planned to "dissolve all institutions of the republic," said a spokesman for the group. He said that Bongo's "unpredictable, irresponsible governance" risked leading the country into chaos.
Gabon is a member of the OPEC oil cartel, with a production of some 181,000 barrels of crude a day, but its over 2 million people face high unemployment and rising prices. Nearly 40 per cent of Gabonese ages 15-24 were out of work in 2020, according to the World Bank.
Several French companies said they were suspending operations and moving to ensure the safety of their staff, and a man who answered the phone at the airport said flights were cancelled Wednesday. The private intelligence firm Ambrey said all operations at the country's main port in Libreville had been halted, with authorities refusing to grant permission for vessels to leave.
A second statement by the coup leaders, who came from the gendarme, the republican guard and other elements of the security forces, said the president was under house arrest in his residence, surrounded by family and doctors. People around him have been arrested for "high betrayal of state institutions, massive embezzlement of public funds (and) international financial embezzlement" said the military, among other charges.
There has been no word from the president.
Several members of the Bongo family are under investigation in France, and some have been given preliminary charges of embezzlement, money laundering and other forms of corruption, according to French media reports.
The coup attempt came about one month after mutinous soldiers in Niger seized power from the democratically elected government, and is the latest in a series of coups that have challenged governments with ties to France, the region's former colonizer. Gabon's coup, if successful would bring the number of coups in West and Central Africa to eight since 2020.
Unlike Niger and two other West African countries run by military juntas, Gabon hasn't been wracked by jihadi violence and had been seen as relatively stable.
In his annual Independence Day speech Aug. 17, Bongo said "While our continent has been shaken in recent weeks by violent crises, rest assured that I will never allow you and our country Gabon to be hostages to attempts at destabilization. Never."
At a time when anti-France sentiment is spreading in many former colonies, the French-educated Bongo met President Emmanuel Macron in Paris in late June and shared photos of them shaking hands.
The mutinous officers vowed to respect "Gabon's commitments to the national and international community."
France has 400 soldiers in Gabon leading a regional military training operation. They've not changed their normal operations today, according to the French military.
French government spokesperson, Olivier Veran, said Wednesday: "France condemns the military coup that is underway in Gabon and is closely monitoring developments in the country, and France reaffirms its wish that the outcome of the election, once known, be respected."
When asked about Gabon Wednesday, the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell said it would be discussed by EU ministers this week. Defence ministers from the 27-nation bloc are meeting in Spain on Wednesday, and foreign ministers on Thursday. Borrell will chair both meetings, and Niger will also be a focus.
"If this is confirmed, it's another military coup, which increases instability in the whole region," he said.
A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, Wang Wenbin, said Wednesday that China was closely following Gabon's situation and called on the parties to resolve the issue peacefully, keeping in mind the interests of the nation and its people.
Bongo has served two terms since coming to power in 2009 after the death of his father, who ruled the country for 41 years. Another group of mutinous soldiers attempted a coup in January 2019, while Bongo was in Morocco recovering from a stroke, but was quickly overpowered.
Bongo faced an opposition coalition led by economics professor and former education minister Albert Ondo Ossa, whose surprise nomination came a week before the vote.
Reached Wednesday, Ossa said he wasn't ready to comment on the attempted coup and was waiting for the situation to evolve.
After the vote, the Central African nation's Communications Minister, Rodrigue Mboumba Bissawou, announced a nightly curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., and said internet access was being restricted indefinitely to quell disinformation and calls for violence.
NetBlocks, an organization tracking internet access worldwide, said internet service saw a "partial restoration" in Gabon after the coup.
------
Mednick reported from Dakar, Senegal. Associated Press reporters Cara Anna in Nairobi, Kenya, Jamey Keaten in Geneva; Angela Charlton in Paris; and Jon Gambrell and Malak Harb in Dubai, United Arab Emirates contributed.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Idalia now a Category 4 hurricane powering toward Florida with 'catastrophic' storm surge
Hurricane Idalia steamed toward Florida's Big Bend region as a dangerous Category 4 storm Wednesday morning, threatening deadly storm surges and destructive winds in an area not accustomed to such pummelling.
'Getting squeezed on both sides': Liberals a distant third among younger voters
The federal Liberals are seeing a dive in popularity among younger voters, once the core of their base, falling 23 points behind the Conservatives by the end of August, according to new polling from Nanos Research.
Global Affairs Canada issues LGBTQ2S+ travel advisory for United States
Canada is warning members of the LGBTQ2S+ community that they may face discrimination if they travel to some places in the United States.
A B.C. study gave 50 homeless people $7,500 each. Here's what they spent it on.
A new B.C.-based study undercuts the persistent stereotype that homeless people can't be trusted with cash, according to the lead researcher who says it also highlights a different way to respond to the crisis.
Thai police say man kills his family after online scam leaves them in massive debt
At least 11 people are suspected to be involved with a loan scam that allegedly drove a man to kill his wife and two young boys before trying to take his own life in their family home, Thai police said Wednesday.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida, a new COVID variant is confirmed in Canada, a travel advisory for LGBTQ2S+ Canadians and what will become of 24 Sussex Drive? Here's what you need to know to start your day.
B.C. officials confirm Canada's first case of BA.2.86 COVID variant
B.C. health officials have confirmed a case of the BA.2.86 strain of SARS-Cov-2, the first such infection to be detected in Canada.
Indigo hopes new 'cultural emporium' concept will win back customers
When Indigo Books & Music Inc. opens the doors to its forthcoming location in downtown Toronto's Well building this September, shoppers will immediately realize the space is more than a bookstore.
Over half of Canadians feel anxious when they have to call a stranger: survey
A recent survey conducted by Research Co. shows that over half of Canadians feel anxious when making a phone call to a stranger.
Canada
-
Hurricane Franklin expected to pass 'well southeast' of Newfoundland late Friday
The Canadian Hurricane Centre (CHC) says Hurricane Franklin is expected to pass “well southeast” of Newfoundland by late Friday, though it could still fuel significant rain and ocean swells as it nears.
-
Mohawk-language Bible published after decades-long effort by one Quebec man
A Mohawk-language version of the Bible has been published after a Quebec man's nearly 20 years of work.
-
Canadian anti-crime researcher sentenced to two years in prison in Algeria
A Canadian researcher detained in Algeria since February was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in prison, according to his lawyer.
-
B.C. officials confirm Canada's first case of BA.2.86 COVID variant
B.C. health officials have confirmed a case of the BA.2.86 strain of SARS-Cov-2, the first such infection to be detected in Canada.
-
Climate activist smears paint over Tom Thomson piece at National Gallery of Canada
A climate protester splashed paint on a Tom Thomson piece hanging in the National Gallery of Canada Tuesday as part of escalating activities demanding a national firefighting service.
-
Do parents want to know if their child changes pronouns at school? One survey finds most do but differ on consent
A recent survey finds most Canadians believe parents must be informed if their child wishes to change their gender identity at school, but opinions differ on whether parents should have a say in that decision.
World
-
Thai police say man kills his family after online scam leaves them in massive debt
At least 11 people are suspected to be involved with a loan scam that allegedly drove a man to kill his wife and two young boys before trying to take his own life in their family home, Thai police said Wednesday.
-
A judge told Kansas authorities to destroy electronic copies of newspaper's files taken during raid
Kansas authorities must destroy all electronic copies they made of a small newspaper's files when police raided its office this month, a judge ordered Tuesday, nearly two weeks after computers and cellphones seized in the search were returned.
-
Russia says major Ukraine drone attack reaches deep into its territory while Kyiv barrage kills 2
Ukraine sent waves of drones deep into western Russia in nighttime attacks that lasted more than four hours and struck military assets, Russian officials and media reports said Wednesday.
-
Gabon's leader calls on people to 'make noise' after mutinous soldiers detain him in attempted coup
Gabon's president called on his citizens to "make noise" after a coup attempt in the Central African country, saying he was speaking from detention in his residence.
-
Kremlin says 'deliberate wrongdoing' among possible causes of plane crash that killed Prigozhin
The Kremlin said Wednesday that 'deliberate wrongdoing' is among the possible causes of the plane crash that killed mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin last week.
-
U.S. to send $250 million in weapons and ammunition to Ukraine
The Biden administration announced Tuesday it will send an additional $250 million in weapons and ammunition to Ukraine as part of its ongoing support of Kyiv's counteroffensive.
Politics
-
Scrap it or salvage it? Future of 24 Sussex under review, Poilievre says a new house for the PM not a priority
As the government develops plans for the future of 24 Sussex Drive, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says fixing or replacing the dilapidated and unoccupied official residence would be the last item on his agenda if he was prime minister.
-
A primer on the policy proposals Conservative grassroots want Poilievre to champion in next election
The Conservative party's upcoming convention in Quebec City is shaping up to become a hub for heated policy debates, as Conservative supporters will be discussing and voting on a series of proposals they'd like to see leader Pierre Poilievre champion in the next election. CTVNews.ca has read through each pitch, here's what you need to know.
-
Global Affairs Canada issues LGBTQ2S+ travel advisory for United States
Canada is warning members of the LGBTQ2S+ community that they may face discrimination if they travel to some places in the United States.
Health
-
Canadian 9-year-old undergoes life-saving bowel transplant
A beloved nine-year-old, known as Bella Brave to those on TikTok, underwent a life-saving bowel transplant for a rare disease she has been fiercely battling since birth.
-
These Ontario emergency departments will close temporarily this week due to staffing shortages
Staffing shortages continue to plague rural Ontario hospitals, with hospital officials once again forced to temporarily close emergency departments.
-
B.C. officials confirm Canada's first case of BA.2.86 COVID variant
B.C. health officials have confirmed a case of the BA.2.86 strain of SARS-Cov-2, the first such infection to be detected in Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists are one step closer to making smart contact lenses a reality
Scientists have created a flexible battery as thin as a human cornea that could potentially power smart contact lenses in the future, according to a new study.
-
WATCH
WATCH | View of Hurricane Idalia from International Space Station
The International Space Station orbited over Hurricane Idalia Tuesday, showing the sprawling size of a storm expected to keep gaining strength as it churns through the Gulf of Mexico.
-
FBI and European partners seize major malware network in blow to global cybercrime
U.S. officials said Tuesday that the FBI and its European partners infiltrated and seized control of a major global malware network used for more than 15 years to commit a gamut of online crimes including crippling ransomware attacks.
Entertainment
-
CBS honouring late game show host Bob Barker with prime-time special
CBS is giving the late game show host Bob Barker a last run on television with a prime-time tribute special that will air on the network Thursday night.
-
Ontario banning online gambling commercials featuring athletes and celebrities
Athletes, as well as some celebrities, will no longer be allowed to appear in commercials promoting online gambling in Ontario.
-
'Breaking Bad' stars reunite on picket line to call for studios to resume negotiations with actors
The cast of 'Breaking Bad' has reunited to call upon Hollywood studios to resume negotiations with striking screen actors.
Business
-
Indigo hopes new 'cultural emporium' concept will win back customers
When Indigo Books & Music Inc. opens the doors to its forthcoming location in downtown Toronto's Well building this September, shoppers will immediately realize the space is more than a bookstore.
-
Some insurance companies are raising rates if your car is at higher risk of being stolen
The insurance industry lost one billion dollars to auto theft last year, with $700 million in losses in Ontario alone.
-
Unifor picks Ford Motors as lead company for bargaining in auto contract talks
Unifor has picked Ford Motor Co. as the lead company of the Detroit Three automakers to hammer out a new contract.
Lifestyle
-
More than 3 years since pandemic started, some still take advantage of virtual school
While many caregivers welcomed the end of remote learning with open arms, Cheryl Ambrose is among those clinging to virtual schooling options. For some, the continued spread of COVID-19 and potential risk of long COVID are motivating factors. Others found their children learn better outside of a traditional classroom.
-
Canadian teachers are gaining a following on TikTok by sharing experiences, style
Teachers across Canada are turning to social media platform TikTok to share everything from their daily experiences to learning tips and even their classroom outfits. As part of the wider online community known as TeacherTok, some of them have amassed a following that extends beyond the classroom.
-
Over half of Canadians feel anxious when they have to call a stranger: survey
A recent survey conducted by Research Co. shows that over half of Canadians feel anxious when making a phone call to a stranger.
Sports
-
'Ready for change': John Herdman eyes opportunity to develop, build Toronto FC back into a winner
One of John Herdman's biggest motivations is quite simple: the chance to develop a new group and help Toronto FC return to its former glory.
-
Rubiales crisis hangs over European soccer ahead of gala award ceremony in Monaco
The governing body of European soccer heads to its annual awards gala on Thursday in Monaco amid turmoil created by its vice president from Spain. Luis Rubiales won't be at the high-end ceremony in Monte Carlo where the awards for best player and coach will be made because he has been suspended by FIFA, the sport's ultimate governing body.
-
New women's pro hockey league coming to Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa
The Professional Women's Hockey League will open its inaugural season in January with teams in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Boston, Minneapolis-St. Paul and the New York City area.
Autos
-
Some insurance companies are raising rates if your car is at higher risk of being stolen
The insurance industry lost one billion dollars to auto theft last year, with $700 million in losses in Ontario alone.
-
Unifor picks Ford Motors as lead company for bargaining in auto contract talks
Unifor has picked Ford Motor Co. as the lead company of the Detroit Three automakers to hammer out a new contract.
-
Drunk driving campaign gets motorists tipsy before putting them behind the wheel
Police in Japan have implemented an unusual strategy in order to prevent drunk driving: encouraging people to consume alcohol and then letting them loose on a driving course.