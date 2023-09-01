Gabon opposition leader alleges the ousted president's family arranged the coup to retain power

This video grab shows coup supporters cheering police officers in Libreville, Gabon, Aug. 30, 2023. Mutinous soldiers speaking on state television announced that they had seized power in and were overturning the results of a presidential election that had seen Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba extend his family's 55-year hold on power. ( AP Photo/Betiness Mackosso) This video grab shows coup supporters cheering police officers in Libreville, Gabon, Aug. 30, 2023. Mutinous soldiers speaking on state television announced that they had seized power in and were overturning the results of a presidential election that had seen Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba extend his family's 55-year hold on power. ( AP Photo/Betiness Mackosso)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Rent in Canada hit $2,078 on average in July: report

The average asking rent in Canada reached a record high of $2,078 in July, according to the latest rent report by Rentals.ca. This is the first time average asking rents for purpose-built and condominium apartments have risen above $2,000.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social