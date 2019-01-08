Gabon officials inspect radio building of attempted coup
LIBREVILLE, Gabon -- Gabon officials are inspecting the country's state radio station where security officers thwarted a coup attempt by army soldiers on Monday.
Students in the capital, Libreville, returned to schools Tuesday, markets opened, the radio was back on air and phone lines were restored as President Ali Bongo Ondimba's government retained control.
Government spokesman Guy-Bertrand Mapangou said two coup plotters were killed and eight others were arrested in the attempted coup.
Arrested soldier Lt. Obiang Ondo Kelly said the army officers attempted the coup to "restore democracy."
Bongo, in power since 2009, has been out of the country since October amid reports that he had a stroke. He recently addressed the country in a New Year's message that was filmed in Morocco, where he has been receiving medical treatment.
