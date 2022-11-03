Gabby Petito's family files wrongful death suit against police
Family members of a 22-year-old woman whose boyfriend admitted to killing her last year have filed a wrongful death suit against the Moab Police Department, claiming their negligence led to her death weeks later.
The lawsuit filed on Thursday is the latest development in the high-profile case around Gabby Petito's death. What began as a missing person's case last summer rode a wave of true crime obsession to become a social media sensation, drawing amateur online sleuthers and the kind of worldwide attention that can help authorities locate missing people.
Petito and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, were stopped by police officers in Moab, Utah last summer but were ultimately not cited for domestic violence amid signs of distress and their own statements about physical conflict. Petito's body was later found on the edge of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming after being strangled. Laundrie was the only person ever identified by law enforcement as a person of interest and was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after returning alone to his parents' home in Florida.
The contrast between the cheerful facade on display on Petito's widely followed Instagram account -- where she chronicled her cross-country trip in a van to tens of thousands of followers -- and the darker reality of domestic violence she was experiencing in the lead-up to her death captivated millions and sparked unprecedented national conversation about dating violence. It also brought criticism of authorities and the news media for focusing more attention on missing white women like Petito than on missing and murdered indigenous women and women of color more broadly.
Petito's mother, father and other family members have sought to keep her name in the news, hoping to honor her legacy and help make sure signs of abuse are recognized by authorities in a position to intervene, they said Thursday.
"There are laws put in place to protect victims. And those laws were not followed. And we don't want this to happen to anybody else," said Nicole Schmidt, Petito's mother, her voice quivering.
Schmidt, other family members and their team of lawyers stood in front of an old picture of Petito smiling in a slot canyon at a Thursday press conference in Salt Lake City.
The wrongful death lawsuit seeks $50 million in damages from the police department in Moab, a rural Utah city known for being an entryway to national parks full of red rock canyons and mesas.
It lays blame for Petito's death on the city's police officers, who did not issue a domestic violence citation after a bystander called to report conflict between Petito and Laundrie. In doing so, the lawsuit claims officers disregarded signs of violence they should have been trained to notice.
The suit also claims police officers "coached Gabby to provide answers that the officers used to justify their decision not to enforce Utah law," which requires action be taken in response to domestic violence incidents.
Moab Police Officer Eric Pratt "was fundamentally biased in his approach to the investigation, choosing to believe Gabby's abuser, ignoring evidence that Gabby was the victim and intentionally looking for loopholes to get around the requirements of Utah law and his duty to protect Gabby."
The complaint bases that bias claim off of an unnamed woman referred to as "Witness 1," who alleges Pratt threatened to kill her after their relationship ended while he was serving as police chief in Salina, Utah, another rural town.
A message left for Pratt through Moab city officials wasn't immediately returned. After the lawsuit was filed, the city of Moab said the death was tragic yet not the fault of their police department.
"Our officers acted with kindness, respect, and empathy toward Ms. Petito," city spokesperson Lisa Adams said in a statement. "No one could have predicted the tragedy that would occur weeks later and hundreds of miles away, and the City of Moab will ardently defend against this lawsuit."
The lawsuit follows a notice of claim filed in August, notifying Moab that Petito's family intended to file for damages due to wrongful death. An independent investigation in January faulted police for making "several unintentional mistakes" including not issuing a domestic violence citation after Petito told police she had hit her boyfriend.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
5 things to know about the Liberals' fall economic update
Beyond the top-line debt projections and the analysis of how Canada seeks to soften the impact of a potential recession, the fiscal update offers key details that shed light on Liberal priorities. Here's a look at five highlights.
Most funds raised for 'Freedom Convoy' protest were returned or confiscated
An investigation has found that most of the $25 million raised by the "Freedom Convoy" was either returned to donors, or ended up in an escrow account awaiting the results of a civil lawsuit.
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
Ex-housekeeper sues Jeff Bezos, claims discrimination
A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home.
Rare Pikachu, Kobe's sneakers - a hidden vault guards it all
The ordinary brown brick building, tucked within a nondescript block on a street in Delaware, would probably not garner much attention if it weren't for the razor wire and armed guards outside -- hints that something important lay inside, possibly even precious.
BREAKING | Ontario school strike will go ahead Friday as Lecce vows to fight 'illegal' job action
The Ontario government is vowing to fight what they are calling an "illegal strike" by education support workers on Friday as mediation between the two parties fell apart.
WATCH LIVE | Public inquiry hears about divisions within 'Freedom Convoy' leadership
One of the main spokesmen for the "Freedom Convoy" says he did not agree with a proposed deal, struck between organizers and the city of Ottawa, that would have seen truckers move their vehicles out of residential areas.
Independent lab finds 'troubling' levels of cancer-causing chemical in more types of dry shampoo products, report alleges
High levels of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, have been detected in more brands and batches of dry shampoo products, according to a new report from Valisure, an independent laboratory.
Canada
-
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario school strike will go ahead Friday as Lecce vows to fight 'illegal' job action
The Ontario government is vowing to fight what they are calling an "illegal strike" by education support workers on Friday as mediation between the two parties fell apart.
-
Caught on camera: Black-clad man rushes at victim moments before Surrey, B.C., shooting
Moments before a daylight shooting in Surrey, B.C., this week, surveillance video captured a man dressed head-to-toe in black rushing up to the victim and then running away from the scene.
-
RCMP diverted attention from errors made during mass shooting investigation: lawsuit
The spouse of the Nova Scotia mass shooter says she was charged with supplying ammunition to the killer because the RCMP wanted to deflect attention from mistakes made during their investigation.
-
Newfoundland officer fighting sexual assault conviction seeking stay of proceedings
A Newfoundland police officer convicted last year of sexual assault is before the province's Court of Appeal Thursday seeking an end to all legal proceedings against him.
-
Ontario's notwithstanding clause use 'dangerous' and 'draconian,' labour experts say
Ontario's pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause in legislation intended to prevent a strike by education workers is a dangerous and draconian move that could have implications for labour negotiations across the country, experts say.
World
-
Ex-housekeeper sues Jeff Bezos, claims discrimination
A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home.
-
Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan wounded in shooting at protest
A gunman in eastern Pakistan opened fire Thursday at a campaign truck carrying former Prime Minister Imran Khan, slightly wounding him in the leg and killing one of his supporters, his party and police said. Nine other people also were hurt.
-
Backup power used at Ukraine nuclear site to fend off crisis
Europe's largest nuclear power plant was relying on emergency diesel generators to run its safety systems Thursday after external power from the Ukrainian electric grid was again cut off, Ukrainian and UN officials reported.
-
Gabby Petito's family files wrongful death suit against police
Family members of a 22-year-old, Gabby Petito, whose boyfriend admitted to killing her last year have filed a wrongful death suit against the Moab Police Department, claiming their negligence led to her death weeks later.
-
Parents of second girl on 911 call as Uvalde gunman kept shooting want all responding officers to listen to the audio
The parents of Miah Cerrillo, a 4th-grader who was on the phone with a 911 operator during an initial shooting attack at Robb Elementary School in Texas, want police officers to hear her call.
-
Israeli PM Lapid concedes defeat to Netanyahu in election
Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has won this week's Israeli election, final results showed Thursday, clearing the way for him to return to power.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
-
Most funds raised for 'Freedom Convoy' protest were returned or confiscated
An investigation has found that most of the $25 million raised by the "Freedom Convoy" was either returned to donors, or ended up in an escrow account awaiting the results of a civil lawsuit.
-
5 things to know about the Liberals' fall economic update
Beyond the top-line debt projections and the analysis of how Canada seeks to soften the impact of a potential recession, the fiscal update offers key details that shed light on Liberal priorities. Here's a look at five highlights.
Health
-
Independent lab finds 'troubling' levels of cancer-causing chemical in more types of dry shampoo products, report alleges
High levels of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, have been detected in more brands and batches of dry shampoo products, according to a new report from Valisure, an independent laboratory.
-
Monkeypox may spread before symptoms start, study suggests
More than half of monkeypox cases in the current outbreak may have been passed to others before symptoms appeared, according to a new modelling study from the United Kingdom.
-
Ontario hospitals asked to admit patients 14 and older to adult ICUs
Intensive care patients 14 and older can now be admitted to adult ICU beds in Ontario hospitals to help create capacity at children's hospitals seeing a surge in pediatric patients.
Sci-Tech
-
Ukraine trusts Musk's Starlink but looking for other providers too
Ukraine trusts Elon Musk to continue providing internet access through his SpaceX rocket company's Starlink satellite system despite a wobble last month, but is also seeking additional providers, one of its deputy prime ministers said on Thursday.
-
Meet this giant fish that is helping to save the rainforest
Even in the most biodiverse rainforest of the world, the pirarucu, also known as arapaima, stands out.
-
Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE
An ancient Christian monastery possibly dating as far back as the years before Islam spread across the Arabian Peninsula has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, officials announced Thursday.
Entertainment
-
Rare Pikachu, Kobe's sneakers - a hidden vault guards it all
The ordinary brown brick building, tucked within a nondescript block on a street in Delaware, would probably not garner much attention if it weren't for the razor wire and armed guards outside -- hints that something important lay inside, possibly even precious.
-
Transgender soul pioneer Jackie Shane subject of Heritage Minute
Groundbreaking transgender soul singer Jackie Shane is the focus of a new Heritage Minute.
-
'I'm a work in progress': Pamela Anderson on restoring her B.C. home and herself
Model, actress and environmental crusader Pamela Anderson is on a mission of rehabilitation.
Business
-
Employers concerned about worker burnout, retention amid tight job market: survey
A new survey says Canadian employers are concerned about employee burnout and high turnover amid the ongoing labour shortage.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Canadians feeling worse than ever about their personal finances: Nanos poll
Consumer confidence continues to plummet with nearly half of Canadians (47%) reporting that their personal finances are worse off compared to a year ago, according to weekly polling by Nanos Research for Bloomberg.
-
Twitter's blue check: Vital verification or status symbol?
Twitter's new owner, billionaire Elon Musk, wants to turn the blue check verification system on Twitter into a revenue source for the company he paid $44 billion to purchase.
Lifestyle
-
Less bang for your buck: Use up those gift cards
With the holidays approaching, financial expert Robyn Thompson advises that now is the time to use old gift cards as rising inflation affects their purchasing power.
-
Going to win US$1.2B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash
U.S. Powerball lottery players have a chance Wednesday night, to win an estimated US$1.2 billion jackpot, the second-largest pool in its 30-year history.
-
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau talks parental leave and friendship with Meghan on 'Archetypes' podcast
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appeared on a podcast hosted by the Duchess of Sussex, where the two talked about motherhood and reminisced about their friendship.
Sports
-
Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets each to donate US$500K to anti-hate organizations; NBA star takes 'responsibility' for negative impact of tweets
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets announced on Wednesday that they will both donate US$500,000 towards anti-hate organizations after the point guard tweeted a documentary deemed to be antisemitic last week.
-
Vancouver, BC Lions to host 2024 Grey Cup
The CFL has announced that the BC Lions will host the 2024 Grey Cup at BC Place in Vancouver.
-
Cristian Javier, Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history
Cristian Javier and Houston's bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous ballpark as the Astros blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Wednesday night to even the matchup at two games each.
Autos
-
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
Stellantis and the U.S. government are warning owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them after Takata air bags apparently exploded in three more vehicles, killing the drivers.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.
-
Uber revenue jumps 72 per cent on strong demand for rides
Uber on Tuesday reported US$8.3 billion in revenue for the three months ending in September, a 72% increase from the prior year, fuelled by strong demand for rides and meal deliveries even as inflation and recession fears weigh on consumers.