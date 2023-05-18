G7 leaders discuss new punishment for Russia over Ukraine, Zelenskyy to attend summit on Sunday

Liberal gun control legislation passes House of Commons

The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.

