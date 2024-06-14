G7 leaders agree to lend Ukraine billions backed by Russia's frozen assets. Here's how it will work

'It's a death sentence': Local Toronto grocery store told it can no longer serve coffee
Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies have agreed to engineer a $50 billion loan to help Ukraine in its fight for survival. Interest earned on profits from Russia's frozen central bank assets would be used as collateral.
Details of the deal were being hashed out by G7 leaders at their summit in Italy. The money could reach Kyiv before the end of the year, according to U.S. and French officials.
President Joe Biden told reporters at a news conference Thursday that the move was part of a "historic agreement." Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said providing a loan through Russia's assets "is a vital step forward in providing sustainable support for Ukraine in winning this war."
Here's how the plan would work:
Most of the money would be in the form of a loan mostly guaranteed by the U.S. government, backed by profits being earned on roughly $260 billion in immobilized Russian assets. The vast majority of that money is held in European Union nations.
A French official said the loan could be "topped up" with European money or contributions from other countries. The White House said Canada will loan Ukraine up to $5 billion, while European countries have expressed interest in sending as much as half of the total package. Japan has also said it intends to help fund Ukraine -- though its laws require the money to go to Ukraine's budget, not its war effort.
A U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the agreement said the G7 leaders' official statement due out Friday will leave the door open to trying to confiscate the Russian assets entirely.
That's much harder to do.
For more than a year, officials from multiple countries have debated the legality of confiscating the money and sending it to Ukraine.
The U.S. and its allies immediately froze whatever Russian central bank assets they had access to when Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022. That basically was money being held in banks outside Russia.
The assets are immobilized and cannot be accessed by Moscow, but they still belong to Russia.
While governments can generally freeze property or funds without difficulty, turning them into forfeited assets that can be used for the benefit of Ukraine requires an extra layer of judicial procedure, including a legal basis and adjudication in a court.
The EU instead has set aside the profits being generated by the frozen assets. That pot of money is easier to access.
Separately, the U.S. this year passed a law called the REPO Act -- short for the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity for Ukrainians Act -- that allows the Biden administration to seize $5 billion in Russian state assets in the U.S. and use them for the benefit of Kyiv. That arrangement is being worked out.
It will be up to technical experts to work through the details.
Ukraine will be able to spend the money in several areas, including for military, economic and humanitarian needs and reconstruction, the U.S. official said.
Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said the goal is "to provide the necessary resources to Ukraine now for its economic energy and other needs so that it's capable of having the resilience necessary to withstand Russia's continuing aggression."
Another goal is to get the money to Ukraine quickly.
The French official, who was not authorized to be publicly named according to French presidential policy, said the details could be worked out "very quickly and in any case, the $50 billion will be disbursed before the end of 2024."
Beyond the costs of the war, the needs are great.
The World Bank's latest damage assessment of Ukraine, released in February, estimates that costs for reconstruction and recovery of the nation stand at $486 billion over the next 10 years.
The move to unlock Russia's assets comes after there was a long delay in Washington by Congress in approving military aid for Ukraine.
At an Atlantic Council event previewing the G7 summit, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, John Herbst, said "the fact that American funding is not quite reliable is a very important additional reason to go that route."
If Russia regained control of its frozen assets or if the immobilized funds were not generating enough interest to pay back the loan, "then the question of burden-sharing arises," according to the French official.
Max Bergmann, director of the Europe, Russia and Eurasia Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said last week that there were worries among European finance ministers that their countries "will be left holding the bag if Ukraine defaults."
Some nations are critical of the plan to seize Russian assets.
Chinese Embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu told The Associated Press that the U.S. is "fueling the fight and inciting confrontation."
"We urge the U.S. to immediately stop slapping illegal unilateral sanctions and play a constructive role in ending the conflict and restoring peace."
Associated Press writers Sylvie Corbet in Paris, Darlene Superville in Fasano, Italy, and Colleen Long aboard Air Force One en route to Italy contributed to this report
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit Friday, a brief encounter many experts were not predicting.
Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Friday to "immediately" order a ceasefire in Ukraine and start negotiations if Kyiv began withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected what he called an ultimatum by Putin to surrender more territory.
Federal officials are investigating an unusual rolling motion during the flight of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has said she is making 'good progress' in her recovery from cancer and will make her first public appearance in months at the King’s official birthday celebration on Saturday.
Ontario residents facing tornado alerts this week reported seeing skies in unusual colours as they anticipated the potentially destructive funnel clouds.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city is facing an "urgent crisis" as work continues to repair a water main break last week that triggered city-wide water restrictions.
The thunderstorm that hit Ottawa Thursday evening was accompanied by heavy rain and lightning that struck a house in Orléans.
Group of Seven leaders made no direct reference to abortion in their final communique on Friday, according to a draft seen by Reuters, with Italy refusing to bow to French pressure to include the word.
U.S. authorities on Friday arrested a Turkish author and her 17-year-old son wanted by Turkiye on charges that he was involved in a fatal car crash in Istanbul and then fled the country with the assistance of his mother.
An Armstrong County woman on Thursday was officially given the $1 million lottery prize she won after buying a scratch-off game ticket in March.
Forecasters warned Floridians to prepare for additional flash flooding after a tropical disturbance dumped as much as 20 inches of rainfall in the southern parts of the state, with worsening conditions expected Friday.
A highway accident Friday involving an SUV carrying aides to Claudia Sheinbaum, who won Mexico's June 2 presidential elections, has resulted in at least one fatality. Sheinbaum was not injured.
For six years, a building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman killed 17 people, was a nightmare frozen in time.
Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh is not willing to break ranks with the minority Liberal government, even after criticizing the prime minister for failing to protect Canada's democracy.
Canada looks on track to meet NATO’s military spending guideline by the end of the decade, Defense Minister Bill Blair said Friday, notably by boosting investment in the Arctic near its shared border with Russia as the region warms quickly because of climate change.
Leaders of the G7 countries say they are more concerned than ever about foreign interference and plan to create a 'collective response framework' to counter foreign threats to democracies.
In the last two years, bird flu has been blamed for the deaths of millions of wild and domestic birds worldwide. It's killed legions of seals and sea lions, wiped out mink farms, and dispatched cats, dogs, skunks, foxes and even a polar bear. But it seems to have hardly touched people.
Isaac the yellow lab is about to turn 10 years old and has dedicated most of his life to bringing joy to children at Ronald McDonald House and CHEO, making an immeasurable difference when it's needed most.
As AI-generated images have begun creeping into art and photography contests over the past two years, sometimes fooling jurors and provoking anxiety and anger among artists, the photographer Miles Astray decided it was time to turn the tides.
When the sun unleashed an extreme solar storm and hit Mars in May, it engulfed the red planet with auroras and an influx of charged particles and radiation, according to NASA.
Apple’s splashy announcement at its Worldwide Developers Conference this week that it’s adding artificial intelligence to its products, and partnering with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, has raised many questions about how Apple’s AI offerings will work.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are not talking about their current relationship, but they have already said plenty.
Celebrities who have given their children unique names is nothing new, but actor Darren Criss may have raised the bar.
“The Boys,” Amazon Prime Video’s epic superhero satire series, will end with its fifth season.
WestJet Encore pilots have given the green light to a deal with their employer, averting a strike at the regional airline.
The pandemic may have released us from the tyranny of the five-day-a-week office schedule. But the grip of America’s busy-work culture is proving harder to shake.
New data from Equifax Canada indicates that missed mortgage payments in Ontario are higher than ever before, with an economist warning the numbers seen in the province are 'notably above those observed' pre-pandemic.
Fancy Pokket owner Mike Timani has decided to create a 220-foot long flat bread to celebrate its 35th anniversary.
A New Brunswick man has been a volunteer firefighter for 60 years.
Twenty-three sets of twins have graduated from a Massachusetts middle school, making up about 10% of the eighth-grade class.
Canada has moved up one spot to No. 8 in the latest FIFA women's world rankings. Spain remains No. 1 while France moves into a career-high second place at the expense of England. Germany climbs one rung to No. 4, dropping the U.S. to No. 5.
At Clearmeadow Public School, McDavid's former teachers fondly remember him as a standout student, even at a young age.
The name and logo of Halifax's first-ever professional women's soccer team was revealed Thursday night during a launch event in the city.
Chrome’s century-long reign as that added bit of flash and glamour on new cars may be coming to an end. For least one major auto maker, environmental and serious health concerns are outweighing its aesthetic appeal.
Tesla shareholders approved CEO Elon Musk's US$56 billion pay package, the electric vehicle-maker said on Thursday, a big thumbs-up to his leadership and an enticement for keeping his focus on his biggest source of wealth.
If certain goals that are in the Paris Climate Accord aren't met, the existence of polar bears in the Hudson Bay may come to an end.
In an attempt to invite one of the most popular recording artists in the world to the land of living skies – the City of Swift Current has offered to rename itself in honour of Taylor Swift.
More than a dozen dogs arrived by Cargojet early Thursday morning to the People for Animal Wellbeing Shelter to find a permanent place to call home in New Brunswick.
Peggy's Cove, N.S., is one of the most famous locations in the Maritimes. Recent visitors were treated to more than just the iconic landmark.
Hundreds of fans lined up to meet the Trailer Park Boys in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday, as Ricky, Bubbles and Julian promoted their new brand of potato chips.
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
The summer solstice is one week away, but B.C.'s mountain passes could look more like winter this weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Conservation officers are searching for a wounded black bear that may be wandering west of Summerland, B.C., after attacking a hunter this week.
A Mountie who shot and injured a man who had been hiding in a portable toilet in West Kelowna has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing by British Columbia's police oversight agency.
Toronto police are searching for a suspect caught on video setting a tow truck on fire outside a house in Vaughan on Friday.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city is facing an "urgent crisis" as work continues to repair a water main break last week that triggered city-wide water restrictions.
A newly released report details the events that led up to the death of a man in a police-involved shooting in southeast Calgary in 2022, and rules that officers’ use of force was necessary.
WestJet Encore pilots have given the green light to a deal with their employer, averting a strike at the regional airline.
The thunderstorm that hit Ottawa Thursday evening was accompanied by heavy rain and lightning that struck a house in Orléans.
A 25-year-old Ottawa man is facing a murder charge in connection with a woman's death in west Ottawa.
A giant billboard appeared in the Rideau Centre food court on Friday, saying a Chick-Fil-A will be opening in the fall of 2024.
After a relatively temperate week in Montreal and across Quebec, it's about to get sticky, sweaty and become a swear-word-inducing hot mess next week.
Family physicians now receive a premium of $100 per patient annually when they are registered through Quebec's front-line access desk (GAP), a reduction of $20 each.
Quebec has announced $2.4 million over four years to cover the legal expenses for people who file claims of psychological harassment or sexual violence in the workplace.
A 21-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault in connection with incidents at two Edmonton homeless camps and police believe there may be additional victims.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Edmonton and surrounding regions.
Canada says it will host the G7 summit next year in the heart of the Rocky Mountains.
The northwest of New Brunswick will get into some afternoon sunny breaks Friday. As the sun shines through, warmth and humidity builds, creating a buoyant atmosphere favourable for thunderstorms.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has said she is making 'good progress' in her recovery from cancer and will make her first public appearance in months at the King’s official birthday celebration on Saturday.
A 17-year-old driver is facing a stunting charge for allegedly going double the posted speed limit in Brooklyn, N.S., last week.
A Winnipeg man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Central Park area earlier this week.
As the first anniversary of the Carberry crash approaches, Manitoba RCMP provided an update on the investigation and how the first responders are doing a year later.
Runners are set to pound the pavement Sunday for the annual Manitoba Marathon.
A Saskatchewan company has been fined $60,000 for illegally importing and possessing taxidermized animals that are considered protected wildlife, such as baboons, a giraffe and hippo.
Saskatchewan Speaker Randy Weekes has called a meeting for Monday that will look into a request from the NDP asking for more clear answers involving alleged harassment from Sask. Party members.
Waterloo regional police have arrested another man in connection to a shooting investigation in Kitchener that injured a 35-year-old man in April.
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph, Ont.
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's help in locating Sean Robertson, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of his statutory release.
Greg Fertuck has been found guilty of First Degree Murder and indignity to human remains in the death of his estranged wife.
A Saskatchewan company has been fined $60,000 for illegally importing and possessing taxidermized animals that are considered protected wildlife, such as baboons, a giraffe and hippo.
A resident of Lasalle, Que., and two residents of a First Nation in northwestern Ontario have been charged after police stopped a vehicle headed north on Thursday.
Two people in North Bay have been charged after city police intentionally left a bicycle unattended and waited to see if anyone would try and steal it.
A structure fire in Middlesex Centre has closed down a section of Carriage Road. According to OPP Carriage Road is closed between Sharon Drive and Westminster Drive.
Damage is estimated around $100,000 after a fire at a townhouse in London Thursday night. Crews were called to the scene on Chapman Court around 10:15 p.m.
It’s been a long time coming, but Goderich finally got to see its Lancaster bomber again.
Severe storm knocked down trees onto power lines across central Ontario Thursday.
Dufferin OPP have charged two drivers in two days with impaired driving-related offences.
Speed enforcement and R.I.D.E. checks nabbed two drivers Wednesday.
An Essex man is celebrating winning $100,000 with a scratch ticket.
Feels like summer is in the air with the warm weather and amount of events in Windsor-Essex this weekend.
Windsor police have charged a 40-year-old woman in connection with the abduction of her 8-year-old son.
A major provincial park expansion will create a protection zone of almost 2,000 square kilometres for caribou and other species in northeastern British Columbia.
A Mountie who shot and injured a man who had been hiding in a portable toilet in West Kelowna has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing by British Columbia's police oversight agency.
British Columbia Premier David Eby has found an ally in his claims of unequal funding from the federal government: Newfoundland and Labrador.
Conservation officers are searching for a wounded black bear that may be wandering west of Summerland, B.C., after attacking a hunter this week.
The summer solstice is one week away, but B.C.'s mountain passes could look more like winter this weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
One person is dead after being struck by a train in Kamloops Thursday morning.
An investigation is underway into a fatal collision that left one woman dead Thursday night in Lethbridge.
Lethbridge commuters who use Whoop-Up Drive may want to switch up their routes Friday morning.
Southern Alberta reservoirs are filling up as the spring melt comes to an end.
A resident of Lasalle, Que., and two residents of a First Nation in northwestern Ontario have been charged after police stopped a vehicle headed north on Thursday.
A person on a mobility scooter was seriously after being hit by a vehicle in Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday afternoon, police say.
A three-day safety blitz performed by Sudbury and provincial police alongside the Ministry of Transportation saw 12 commercial vehicles taken off the road and dozens of charges laid.
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
