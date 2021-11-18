G7 foreign ministers have accused Belarus of putting lives at risk over its treatment of migrants along its border with Poland.

"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, condemn the Belarusian regime's orchestration of irregular migration across its borders. These callous acts are putting peoples' lives at risk. We are united in our solidarity with Poland, as well as with Lithuania and Latvia, which have been targeted by this provocative use of irregular migration as a hybrid tactic," the statement, provided to CTV News from Global Affairs Canada, reads.

“We call on the regime to cease immediately its aggressive and exploitative campaign in order to prevent further deaths and suffering. International organizations need to be provided with immediate and unhindered access to deliver humanitarian assistance. The actions of the Belarusian regime are an attempt to deflect attention from its ongoing disregard for international law, fundamental freedoms and human rights, including those of its own people.

“We commend the actions of the European Union, which is working closely with countries of origin and transit to put an end to the actions of the (Belarus President Alexander) Lukashenko regime. We will continue to work together to hold those responsible to account and to support civil society and human rights in Belarus.”

Hundreds of migrants, many escaping conflict in the Middle East, remain stuck at the Poland-Belarus border in what has been viewed as retaliation by Lukashenko over sanctions placed on him and his government.

He and several other officials have been subject to sanctions following the 2020 election, which saw Lukashenko win a sixth term — opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has since fled into exile — as well as an incident in May where a passenger jet was diverted to Minsk so Belarusian authorities could arrest journalist Raman Pratasevich.

Belarus says 800 people remain camped along the border. However, Poland says the number is closer to 2,000.