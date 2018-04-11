Funeral set for decapitated 7-year-old New York boy
This booking photo, released Friday April 6, 2018 by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, shows Hanane Mouhib after her arrest in connection with the death of her 7-year-old son Abraham Cardenas on Thursday evening at their home in the town of Sweden, about 15 miles west of Rochester in rural New York. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 11, 2018 9:12AM EDT
Warning: This story contains graphic details
BROCKPORT, N.Y. -- A New York community reeling from the brutal killing of a first-grader, allegedly at the hands of his mother, will be saying a final farewell.
A funeral will be held Wednesday evening in Brockport for 7-year-old Abraham Cardenas.
Authorities say Hanane Mouhib used a large kitchen knife to sever her child's head last week at their home in the town of Sweden, just west of Rochester. She has pleaded not guilty.
Mouhib had recently sought mental health assistance and then was released from a hospital.
The Democrat & Chronicle says his teacher, Julia Fagan, remembers Abe as an "incredibly loving and empathetic little boy" with bright eyes and a contagious smile.