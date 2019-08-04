Funeral arrangements set for RFK granddaughter
Saoirse Kennedy Hill is seen in this undated image. (Source: kerrykennedyrfk/Instagram)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, August 4, 2019 1:20PM EDT
BOSTON - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Saoirse (SIR'-shuh) Kennedy Hill, the 22-year-old granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy.
Hill died Thursday after police responded to a call about a possible drug overdose at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port.
According to a statement issued Sunday by Brian Wright O'Connor, a spokesman for one of Hill's uncles, a funeral will be held Monday at Our Lady of Victory Church in the village of Centerville. A private burial service will follow.
The Cape & Islands district attorney's office said Hill died after being taken to Cape Cod Hospital. An autopsy revealed no signs of trauma and investigators are awaiting toxicology reports.
A Boston College student, Hill was the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy's fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill.
