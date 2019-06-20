

Cillian O'Brien





A wanted man who agreed to hand himself in to police if he got 15,000 Facebook likes has been apprehended.

Torrington Police Department in Connecticut had seven warrants outstanding for the arrest of Jose Simms, 30, over “failure to appear” charges.

The department posted Simms’ mugshot on Facebook in May and the post received 29,000 likes and over 1,700 comments, but Simms did not turn himself in.

“Good old fashioned police work continued as officers followed up on numerous leads and tips that came in with information about his possible location and other law enforcement agencies assisted in checking addresses in both Connecticut and New York,” Torrington Police wrote in a press release.

Simms was taken into custody June 19 after he called Enfield Police Department, also in Connecticut, to pick him up because he was a wanted person.

He was held on a US$30,500 bond and was due to appear in Torrington Superior Court on June 19.

“Jose Simms negotiated with me, through Facebook, and has agreed to turn himself in to Torrington Police if we can get 15,000 likes on this post, I said 10,000 he wanted 20,000, we split,” Lt. Brett Johnson wrote on Facebook last month.

According to local station WTNH, Simms’ criminal record includes risk of injury to a child, misdemeanor breach of peace and motor vehicle charges.