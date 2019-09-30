TORONTO -- Police in China say they have arrested a fugitive after 17 years by using a drone to spot his small mountainside hideout.

Song Moujiang, 63, escaped from a labour camp in 2002 after being convicted on human trafficking charges. He had been living in a stone cave that was less than two square metres (21 square feet).

“For a long time, he did not (do) laundry and did not take a bath,” Yongshan police said on their WeChat account. “He trimmed his hair and used plastic bottles to go to the ravine to make drinking water.”

Years of fruitless searching came to a head earlier this month when police obtained clues “through secret visits, in-depth planning and careful judgment” suggesting the man might be hiding in the mountains behind his hometown. But when their typical searches didn’t turn up anything they called in the drones. They scanned the mountainside at a low altitude for about five hours when a “blue steel tile appeared” among the foliage.

“As the lens slowly zoomed in, it was clear that there was a small cliff under the color steel tile,” police wrote. “There are traces of activity and domestic garbage outside the cave, which is very likely to be the hiding place,” they determined.

Officers surrounded the cave, being sure to avoid snakes. When they quietly approached, they found the “unkempt face” of Moujiang, his body “devastated” over the years, his mind “psychologically tortured.”

Nearly two decades of seclusion had made him difficult to speak with in interviews, but they learned that after his escape he fled straight to his hometown in the Yunnan province of south-west China, where he took up residence in the tiny hillside cave.