Frustrated Mueller wrote letter to Barr over portrayal of findings
In this March 24, 2019, file photo, U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller departs St. John's Episcopal Church, across from the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 8:30PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- A U.S. Justice Department official says special counsel Robert Mueller expressed concern to Attorney General William Barr about how the findings of his Russia investigation were being portrayed.
The frustration was communicated in a letter that Mueller sent the Justice Department days after Barr released a four-page letter summarizing the main conclusions of the investigation. The two also spoke by phone the next day.
The official was not authorized to discuss the private conversations by name and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
The Washington Post was first to report the contents of the letter.
The letter is likely to be a central focus at Wednesday's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Barr.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Frustrated Mueller wrote letter to Barr over portrayal of findings
- Clashes rock Venezuela as Guaido urges opposition uprising
- 'Incredibly difficult' to reach Mozambique cyclone survivors
- The latest: UN chief urges 'maximum restraint' in Venezuela
- U.K. restaurant asked patron with nut allergy to sign waiver before eating